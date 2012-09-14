BLAIR'S WORK in Central Asia is just a small component of the burgeoning business he’s built since resigning in 2007. The Financial Times estimates that last year alone he took in $30 million from giving speeches and consulting with governments and corporations. His customers have included JPMorgan Chase—which pays his firm, Tony Blair Associates, approximately $4 million annually according to the newspaper—and the monarchy of Kuwait, which has an unflattering record on human rights. Blair has also established a network of nonprofit smiley-face initiatives, such as the Faith Foundation, which “aims to promote respect and understanding about the world’s major religions.”

Yet it’s not always clear which hat Blair is wearing while traveling the globe. Before Muammar Qaddafi’s demise, Blair held six private meetings with the Libyan leader, with whom he’d formed a close geopolitical alliance during his years as prime minister. (Papers found in Tripoli after Qaddafi’s overthrow showed that Blair had even offered advice to Saif Qaddafi on his Ph.D. thesis.) A Blair spokeswoman wrote to say that the former prime minister “kept in touch with Colonel Qaddafi after [Blair] left office and visited a number of times. But he also constantly urged reform of Libya’s system.” Meanwhile, Blair has set up a complex, deliberately opaque corporate structure that makes it impossible to know how much money he is making. “He’s willing to spend good money to keep it hidden,” said Richard Murphy, an accountant and founder of the London-based Tax Justice Network. Blair has thus far declined to accept a peerage that he is entitled to, which Murphy suspects owes to the fact that he would have to disclose his income to the House of Lords if he did so.

Blair’s Kazakh contract was sealed last fall and will reportedly pay him as much as $13 million. A source with inside knowledge of Kazakhstan’s leadership told me that the former prime minister is expected to help buff Nazarbayev’s personal image internationally. Blair’s office claims that he is “supporting the development of the reforms” underway and that while he was “well aware of the criticisms made of the Kazakhstan government ... there are also visible signs of progress.” It’s not clear what “reforms” or “progress” Blair is referring to. In late June, Human Rights Watch issued a report that detailed “significant setbacks” in Kazakhstan, including the use of criminal charges for “inciting social discord” (which carries a maximum sentence of twelve years in prison). The report also highlighted police and military violence against striking oil workers last December. During the clashes, twelve protesters were shot dead. (His office also acknowledged that he recommended the Kazakh government hire a London P.R. shop called Portland, whose senior officials include erstwhile Blair aides Tim Allan and Alastair Campbell. Meanwhile Portland is lobbying for Nazarbayev in the United States.)

Former Kazakh Prime Minister Akezhan Kazhegeldin, who was forced into exile in 1997, is dismissive of Blair’s alleged efforts. “He can offer all the advice he wants but you can’t have better governance in Kazakhstan without changing the government,” he said when we met in London.

Blair isn’t the first prime minister to cash in after leaving Downing Street. His predecessor, John Major, took a senior position with the American private equity firm Carlyle Group and Margaret Thatcher netted $500,000 per year as a consultant with Philip Morris. But they were far more discreet and restrained than Blair in their business dealings. Blair’s transformation into a human cash register has outraged many in Britain, and he continues to collect a pension and benefits that cost taxpayers more than $250,000 per year. “Blair is transfixed by money,” Peter Oborne, chief political commentator for The Daily Telegraph, told me. “This sort of behavior is more common in America, where the culture is more commercial and presidents—in particular Bill Clinton—have acted in a financially unscrupulous fashion after leaving office.” According to John Kampfner, a former editor of the New Statesman, “Blair loved being on the world stage and then he was forced out of office against his will. His business deals allow him to remain on the stage and continue to hobnob with the rich and powerful.” Blair’s office stated that there has “been a lot of inaccuracy” reported about his earnings, but declined to provide specifics.