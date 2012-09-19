To deal with this disadvantage, Republicans used massive consumer reports amassed by private companies detailing the purchasing behavior of nearly every American, then analyzed these lists to connect consumer behavior to demographics and political beliefs. After matching these results with voter registration lists, they had a distinct list of people to target with a highly specific message. Put differently: your HBO subscription might have led the Bush campaign to send you a flier about tax cuts rather than opposition to gay marriage.

Other advances came from the behavioral sciences, which helped to address a more fundamental question: how to persuade voters to vote. Turnout, as recent elections seem to indicate, can be crucial to a candidate’s success. As Issenberg shows, a sense that voters are being watched can motivate people to go to the booth. In 2006, three political scientists mailed a group of voters an outline of their and their neighbors’ voting history. The letter included a warning that the recipients would receive another mailing after Election Day. The letters said nothing else, but they proved wildly effective at boosting turnout. An enterprising political operative named Hal Malchow tried to persuade campaigns to adopt the technique, but these mailings were controversial, and risk-averse campaigns have generally refrained from sending similar missives. Some gutsy groups have adopted softer versions. In 2010, the group Women’s Voices Women’s Vote sent more than one million letters in Colorado to Democratic-leaning voters. Incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet trailed in the pre-election polls in Colorado, but ultimately squeaked out a narrow victory.

But who’s to say that these shiny new techniques aren’t spawning a new breed of mythology around the transformative potential of data-driven campaign tactics? Bennet’s surprise victory suggests he owes his success to Malchow’s letters, but can we prove it? Issenberg responsibly avoids the temptation to assert the absolute effectiveness of any of the measures he explores, but many readers will make more ambitious conclusions. And although Issenberg steers clear of arguing that new techniques have won or lost recent elections, he occasionally nudges the reader in that direction. It isn’t simply observed that Bennet mounted a comeback: “something was pushing Bennet even with [challenger] Buck.”

In reality, Bennet’s upset was not an isolated phenomenon. Democratic Senate candidates outperformed the polls in nearly every close 2010 Senate race. And while Bush’s vaunted get-out-the-vote operation in 2004 is widely credited with his victory, many of his biggest gains came outside of the battlegrounds—he improved more in Indiana and Arizona than Ohio and Nevada. None of this demonstrates that the innovative efforts of Bush or Bennet’s campaigns didn’t matter. Perhaps they did. But the effect of new techniques outside of well-controlled, randomized field experiments is difficult to prove. (For the most part, field experiments are conducted during low turnout, off-year elections, when there are a large number of latent, potential voters. In a high-stakes presidential election, many of these voters will turnout anyway.)

So campaign games are not Moneyball. An advertisement will never win a voter as clearly as a home run scores a run, and so there will never be a secret recipe for the most efficient and effective campaign, as the sabermetricians have nearly claimed in baseball. But for Issenberg and other quantitatively minded analysts, appreciation for sound methodology trumps the comfort of a simple conclusion—and I think his appreciation is well placed. Even if it is difficult to determine the effectiveness of field-tested techniques, their methodology is far more credible than most other tactics.