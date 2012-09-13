Personal popularity isn’t based on whether a candidate would balance the budget or promise to bomb Iran, but that doesn’t mean it’s superficial. In voters’ minds, questions about character can relate to what a president would do, but not necessarily to what he would do about specific policies. In 2000 and 2004, voters preferred Bush because they trusted him to take their concerns into account when he had to decide what to do about a particular issue. They didn’t necessarily believe that Gore or Kerry would ignore them; but they didn’t know what these candidates would do. That was reflected, especially, in answers to questions about whether a candidate “cares about people like you,” and whether the candidate is “honest and trustworthy,” but also in answers to questions about who is the more “likeable.” Being more likeable is being more like them; and being more like-able. Voters found Gore and Kerry—in contrast to Bush—to be distant and to distant from them.

What about Romney? Certainly, his reputation as a cut-throat business consultant, which the Obama campaign has sought to reinforce, has convinced voters that he does not care about them. But Romney’s greatest disability lies elsewhere. The term voters most often use to describe him is “phony.” Last January, conservative Louis Woodhill, who writes a column for Forbes, discovered that when he googled “Mitt Romney is a phony,” he got 102,000 hits. And that was during the Republican primary.

The term “phony” is usually applied to persons who put on airs – who try to appear more important or of a higher social standing than they are. But with politicians, the term often works in reverse. It applies to wealthy or patrician politicians who try to appear to be average Joes or Janes. During the 1988 New Hampshire primary, George H.W. Bush tried to appear to be an everyday guy by driving an 18-wheeler around a truck stop parking lot. Campaigning during the New Hampshire primary, Romney claimed to have purchased his children’s Christmas presidents at Wal-Mart’s.

But voters don’t just perceive Romney as doing phony things, but as being a phony. He is seen as a person whose very identity—his gestures, his choice of vacation home, and his whole range of political positions—is determined by a desire to impress voters. He is how he appears; yet how he appears is not determined by inner conviction, but by a desire to impress and to ingratiate.

Many voters have gotten this impression from Romney’s own political history. When he ran for Senate in 1994, he was pro-choice, in favor of gay rights (gay marriage was not yet on the table) and of mandated national health insurance, and skeptical about overseas intervention. Seven years ago, when he began running for president, he jettisoned these convictions for a diametrically opposite set of beliefs. As he began changing his views, there is no record of a Road to Damascus experience in his biography. Instead, what appears to have motivated him was a desire to impress Republican primary voters.