At this point, Romney’s chances hinge on the NBC/Marist polls just simply being wrong. If Romney is actually down half a dozen points in these three states, it might be too late to make a comeback. Over the summer, a whole presidential campaign’s worth of advertisements was spent on advertising and voters probably have unusually well-defined views of the candidates. That’s especially true for the incumbent president, who holds 49 or 50 percent of the vote in each of these states. The poll strongly suggests that Romney can’t just count on a flood of undecided voters, which couldn't even put Romney over the top,

And if these polls are right, Romney doesn't have a route to the presidency without these three states. Obama starts out with 237 electoral votes and he’s clearly ahead in New Hampshire and Nevada, which would give him 247 electoral votes. From there, a victory in Florida on its own, or a win in Ohio or Virginia coupled with an additional state (Wisconsin? Colorado?) would get Obama over the top. In fact, Obama could plausibly lose all of these states and win the presidency, provided he captures Iowa (where polls have shown a tight race) in addition to Colorado and Wisconsin, where Obama is probably a modest favorite, although there isn’t yet any post-convention polling from the Badger State.

Now fortunately for Romney, these are the best state-level polls for Obama since the election, so they might not be perfectly representative of the race in these three states. Even if one includes these NBC/Marist polls, Obama leads by a far less daunting 3.6 points in Ohio and 2 points in Florida in an average of post-convention polls, although that Florida number might be a little low. Overcoming a 3.6 point deficit is much more achievable than seven, especially since it’s more consistent with Obama’s 4 point lead nationally. Given the other polls, my presumption is that NBC/Marist shows Obama doing a little better than he actually is. But Romney’s chances would be imperiled if these results were confirmed by other surveys and a 3.6 point deficit in Ohio is still an uphill climb.

Good News for Romney

--After showing Obama ahead following the DNC, Romney finally reclaimed a lead in Rasmussen’s tracking poll. That could be a sign that Obama’s post-convention bounce is fading, and Gallup’s approval tracker also showed Obama dipping back to 49 percent. That said, Rasmussen weights for party-ID and some national polls show that Obama's movement was due to gains among likely voters. By weighting the likely voter universe, it's possible that Rasmussen's method has obscured some of Obama's gains.

--An AIF/McLaughlin poll showed Romney up by 3 points in Florida. That's an unequivocally good result, but it looks like an outlier, at least for now. McLaughlin is a GOP polling firm, and while you'll note that partisan polling firms are routinely included and cited on this blog, my philosophy on private polling is as follows: if the partisan polling confirms the public polling, it gives me more confidence in the public polling; but if the partisan polling is out of line with the public polling, I tend to defer to a consensus of public polls (especially if the partisan pollster doesn't regularly release results). In this case, the AIF/McLaughlin result looks like the outlier.

The other post-convention Florida polls are from Rasmussen, SurveyUSA, and NBC/WSJ/Marist, which show Obama up 2, 4, and 5, respectively. So I'm initially a little skeptical of the McLaughlin result: here's a partisan Republican polling firm showing the Republican performing a net-5 points better than the next best poll for the Republican candidate, and this firm doesn't usually release polls the public. And the next best poll happens to be Rasmussen, which has a bit of a GOP House Effect of its own. For now, I'm not focusing on this result until a non-partisan, public pollster shows something similar.

If the McLaughlin poll is excluded, Obama leads Florida by 3.7 points in post-convention polls, with 48.3 percent of the vote.

Doesn’t Cut Either Way

While there was plenty of good news for the president and a bit for Romney, other polls didn’t necessarily offer much to either side:

--Two polls showed Obama with a slight edge in Colorado, but on balance the polls suggested that Obama was doing worse in Colorado than he was nationally, especially since the more substantial 5 point lead came from a Democratic pollster. Obama won Colorado by 9 points in 2008, so one would probably expect him to be faring better than suggested by these polls if he was up by 4 points nationally. Now, ARG isn’t exactly a sterling pollster, so this result doesn’t necessarily indicate that Obama’s chances in Colorado are in jeopardy, but it’s not great news for Chicago.

--Finally, a WMUR/UNH poll showed Obama up by 5 in New Hampshire, another state that has leaned Democratic in early polls but hasn’t shown much post-convention movement. The poll has a lot of undecided voters, so I’m not going to read too far into it. It's worth noting that Obama's job approval rating is 52 percent among likely New Hampshire voters, which probably bodes well for how Obama would fare if undecided voters were pushed.

Let me conclude by observing a pattern: these are three overwhelmingly white, moderate states with a lot of independent voters.