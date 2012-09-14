Despite the enthusiasm generated by the Democratic National Convention, there remains evidence that a slightly large gap between registered and likely voters continues to persist.

On average, likely voters surveys conducted since the conclusion of the DNC show Obama leading by 3.3 points compared to registered voter surveys showing Obama ahead by 6.3 points. Similarly, polls detailing results for both registered and likely voters show Obama outperforming among likely voters by 3.2 points.

However, a closer look suggests that the gap is somewhat smaller than the roughly 3-point gap suggested by the simple averages listed above. Langer Research conducted the Yahoo/Esquire and ABC/Washington Post surveys, and both show a large gap between registered and likely voters. If the two Langer Research polls are averaged and treated as one, the gap between registered and likely voters falls to a more typical 2.1 points. Similarly, Rasmussen weighs down the likely voter average without a commensurate influence on the average of registered voters. If they’re excluded from the likely voter column, Obama leads by 4.1 points among likely voters, compared to 6.3 points among registered voters--again producing a more typical gap. And if one only compares polls with LV and RV tallies before and after the conventions (Fox, CNN, ABC/Post), the gap falls from 3.6 points pre-convention in those three surveys to 2 points after the conventions. All things considered, it appears that the gap between registered and likely voters polls diminished marginally over the last few weeks--perhaps by half a point, maybe more. But there are so few polls that the next survey could easily show a big RV/LV gap and send this number back in Romney's direction, as CBS/NYT did this morning. And the early polls have shown conflicting signals, with a growing RV/LV gap in the Washington Post poll and a diminishing gap in CNN and Fox News.