Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Unions are dying. For the sake of America, should liberals join the fight?

The American Interest | 29 min (7,292 words)

Your brain on Jane Austen: A Stanford MRI study shows that literary reading could make us smarter.

Stanford University News | 5 min (1,195 words)

Playboy interviews Richard Dawkins, patron saint of nonbelievers.

Playboy | 29 min (7,245 words)