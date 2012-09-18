Thurmond was a Democrat when he entered politics, and even something of a progressive. As superintendent of Edgefield County, he started literacy classes for both blacks and whites, and became “an ardent New Dealer” and “devoted admirer of Franklin Roosevelt,” in Crespino’s words, after his election to the South Carolina Senate in 1932. He supported federal relief programs and federal welfare spending, although like other Southern politicians he ensured that the New Deal’s benefits went overwhelmingly to whites. After service in World War II, he was elected governor of South Carolina in 1946. As governor, he called for modernized state government, abolition of the poll tax, a state minimum-wage law, and other reforms to benefit labor. At the same time, he eagerly pursued economic growth for his underdeveloped state, which eventually led him to turn against his labor allies and make common cause with conservative business and industrial interests.

In 1948, when Southerners opposed to President Harry S. Truman’s advocacy of civil rights broke away from the Democratic convention to form the States’ Rights Party, Thurmond became the Dixiecrats’ presidential candidate. This also led him to the right, according to Crespino, as he attempted to camouflage the sordid defense of white supremacy in the more attractive rhetoric of anti-statism and anti-Communism. While the Dixiecrats carried only four states in the Deep South, Crespino argues that Thurmond broke new political ground by creating an alliance of southern segregationists with business opponents of the New Deal. Crespino is correct to chastise those historians who claim that conservatives from western and southern “Sunbelt” states were principled ideologues while Deep South conservatives were mere racists. Sunbelt conservatives often were thinly veiled bigots while Southerners like Thurmond championed the anti-Communist, free market, militaristic doctrines associated with the more “modern” Sunbelt conservatism. But Crespino overlooks the extent to which the Old Right—the conservatism of the 1930s and 1940s—already had brought together economic and social right-wingers from all parts of the country before Thurmond entered the picture. He also underestimates the efforts that the New Right of the 1950s and 1960s eventually made to distance itself from the antediluvian aspects of the older conservatism.

Thurmond lost a bitterly contested Senate election in 1950 but succeeded as a write-in candidate in a special election in November 1954, overcoming the opposition of the national Democratic Party. As a senator in the ’50s, Thurmond’s principal accomplishments included his authorship of the Southern Manifesto, calling for resistance to the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision on school desegregation in 1954, and his record-setting twenty-four-hour filibuster against the Civil Rights Act in 1957. Crespino rightly points out that Thurmond’s filibuster was an entirely self-serving action undertaken in defiance of his fellow Southern senators, who had already secured a compromise agreement that rendered the bill toothless. Thurmond made a name for himself with his high-profile defense of segregation and his anti-Communist grandstanding, but he had negligible influence compared to equally conservative but more skilled legislators such as John Stennis of Mississippi and Richard Russell of Georgia.

Thurmond’s switch to the Republicans in 1964 is often seen by conservatives and liberals alike as a move that helped GOP presidential candidate Barry Goldwater crack the Democratic hold on the South and facilitated the emergence of a Southern-oriented conservative Republican Party. It is true that Goldwater’s opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 helped him to win the Deep South states that Thurmond had carried in 1948—Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina—plus Georgia. But Goldwater lost the Southern states outside the Black Belt that had already voted Republican in at least one of the previous three elections, including Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, and he performed poorly in the suburbs and cities that had voted for Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon.

Goldwater’s embrace of Thurmond—and, in effect, his segregationist position—had merely traded the support of the New South for support of the the Old South, thereby alienating the rest of the nation. Segregation repelled suburban voters, even in the South, who were otherwise attracted to the Republicans’ economic program. The first GOP presidential candidate to carry the whole South was not Goldwater but Nixon, whose “Southern strategy” repudiated segregation while playing upon more subtle racial resentments. Thurmond was not at the forefront of this development. In any case, as Crespino makes clear, Thurmond’s party-hopping in 1964 was not motivated by acute political foresight so much as self-preservation: the opposition of labor and soon-to-be enfranchised African Americans likely would have defeated Thurmond in the 1966 Democratic primary.