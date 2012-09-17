B) It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.

4) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from Fifty Shades of Grey?

A)Vacation sex is so arousing because of the novelty and unpredictability of the setting[.]

B) What is it about elevators?

5) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from Real Simple?

A) “I felt the vaginal pulse when my boyfriend and I were grocery shopping in a supermarket and he remembered—I had forgotten—that we needed cat food for my cat.”

B) Make a list of everything you need. People who avoid impulse shopping spend up to 23 percent less on their grocery bills.

6) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from the writings of Dioscorides?



A)We have an epidemic of infertility in the United States and Western Europe: straight women are not smelling men closely or often enough, perhaps, to boost the levels of luteinizing hormone they require for optimal fertility.

B)Asparagus tied up as an amulet or drunk as a decoction will prevent conception and render one sterile.

7) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from my spam folder?

A) Vulvavelvet.com also has a fascinating page in which women write in with tricks and tips for satisfying masturbation.

B) Find 6 new Flirts on Zoost.

8) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from Reddit?

A) “Do you think most men in our culture understand the vagina?”

B) “Why don’t people know the difference between vagina and vulva?”

9)Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is an Old Spice slogan?

A)[T]he secret life of the male armpit, and its relationship to heterosexual female desire.

B) Smell is power.

10) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is a George Carlin routine?



A) Straight men would do well to ask themselves: “Do I want to be married to a Goddess—or a bitch?” Unfortunately, there is not, physiologically, much middle ground available for women.

B) Here’s all you have to know about men and women: women are crazy, men are stupid. And the main reason women are crazy is that men are stupid.

11) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from ehow.com’s advice on “How To Convince a Woman to Date You?”

A) Tell her she’s beautiful. This is not trivial.

B) Be romantic. Women love fairy tales, so you must show her that you really see her as a princess.

12) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from Cosmopolitan’s list of “50 Things to Do With Your Breasts”?

A) Women may wish to be aware that if they want to have hot anonymous sex with some guy they may not trust, but don’t want to fall in love with him—they would be well advised to discourage him from interacting with their nipples.

B) Strategically place rose petals over your bare nipples just before he comes to bed.

13) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is a Lil Wayne lyric?

A)Wherever I looked around me I saw the undimmed, unsullied feminine energy, creating and giving. Female sexuality was everywhere, doing nothing less than nurturing and sustaining the entire world; doing nothing less than nurturing and sustaining us, humanity.

B) P-U-S-S-Y. Because it’s da reason I am alive. And I’m a need it to stay alive.

14) Which passage is from Naomi Wolf’s Vagina, and which is from the inner monologue of a 12-year-old boy?

A)Vagina vagina vagina, I thought with amusement.

B)Vagina vagina vagina, I thought with amusement.

Answers: All "A" options are quotes from the Wolf book.