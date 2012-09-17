Since the Democratic National Convention, Obama’s approval rating in the Gallup tracker increased from 44 to 50 percent. Who propelled Obama's bounce? Check out the chart below:

If nothing else, the DNC solidified the support of Obama leaning voters. Obama’s largest gains came among Hispanics, independents, non-white voters, moderate Democrats, and high school educated voters. In contrast, seniors, Republicans, and conservatives barely budged in Obama’s direction, if at all. Predictably, liberal Democrats and postgraduates held relatively firm as well, perhaps since Obama had already maximized his gains among those core constituencies. On balance, this suggests the DNC acted generally consolidated Obama’s existing coalition rather than persuade genuine converts.

It's important to recall that Gallup's approval tracker is of all adults, not just registered voters. And the Gallup head-to-head and approval trackers have occasionally disagreed as a result. For instance, they’ve routinely found Obama outperforming his approval rating among non-white voters in match-up with Romney and it’s impossible to say whether that’s due to a mass of unregistered non-white voters who don’t approve of Obama’s performance or a large number of registered non-white voters who aren’t voting for Romney but harbor real reservations about the presidents performance. After the DNC, the gap between Obama’s standing in the horse race and his approval rating among non-white voters vanished. Even if that doesn't reflect genuine gains, Obama's now on firmer ground with the Latino voters essential to his chances in states like Nevada and Florida. Along those same lines, gains among high school educated, somewhat religious, moderate white voters will also help Obama in those two states as well.