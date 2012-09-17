Murphy has said that Nana is designed as a female Archie Bunker: a bile-spewing bigot pitted against her family’s more progressive values. “When I was growing up,” Murphy told Vulture recently, “I loved all the stuff that Norman Lear did. This show in a weird way is a salute and an homage to his work in that it’s really about tackling social issues.” But “All in The Family” tackled social issues in far more subtle and comprehensive ways. Archie Bunker was a working-class World War II vet whose bigotry was driven by nostalgia for a social landscape he understood. The world had changed around him, and he was clearly lost in it. He seemed backward and befuddled and cranky and old—all goofy malapropisms and unkempt hair. When he called gay people “fruitcakes” or his son-in-law a “dumb Polack,” it was funny because Archie Bunker was an out-of-touch curmudgeon adrift in a new cultural age—and many viewers had a bit of that out-of-touch curmudgeon in them, too.

Archie Bunker’s homophobia and racism were genuinely representative of an American type. Nana’s bigotry is painted in such broad strokes that she seems less a person than a projection of the cable-news-talking-head cultural landscape, all made-for-TV flash and showmanship. Unlike Archie, Nana is attractive and well-coiffed and ruthlessly conniving. The insults she hurls are monstrous verbal grenades—“Your daughter has no business spending time with those candypackers in that Sodom and Gomorra fudge factory,” she tells Goldie. “I feel like I just ate a black and gay stew right before I fell asleep,” she says to David and Bryan’s assistant, played by reality star NeNe Leakes. “Look at them, proud as gay peacocks,” she remarks about a lesbian couple on the street. Her behavior is so extreme that it is hard to imagine that any potential viewers of “The New Normal” could possibly see themselves in her.

And then, toward the end of the pilot, Murphy delivers the revelation that is supposed to humanize her. Her hatred of gays is rooted in a single hard fact: she used to be married to one. Decades ago, she walked in on her husband with another man. So there it is: the wound.

In the Ryan Murphy universe, every bigot has a backstory. Take Dave Karofsky on “Glee,” who tormented his gay classmate Kurt ruthlessly until it was revealed that he, too, was gay. Or Jane Lynch’s crusty Sue Sylvester, privately devastated by her younger sister’s Down Syndrome and eventual death. Murphy has his own “wound,” too: he grew up in Indianapolis, where he was tormented for being gay and performing in a choir. Like Kurt on “Glee,” he had a macho, sports-obsessed father. But where Kurt’s father is endlessly sympathetic, Murphy’s relationship with his dad was less smooth. “To be an artist for me is to get to express what I wish would have happened, what I wish my father had said,” he told The New York Times in 2010. So his shows are a kind of wish fulfillment in which all cruelties and prejudices are exposed, understood, and repaired.

But “The New Normal” would be far more interesting if it allowed prejudice to be closer to what it usually is: an attitude plucked out of the cultural ether, formed within a particular social context, not a concrete outgrowth of some prior, private experience. Archie Bunker was groundbreaking because he was relatable, even as it was clear that he really believed the terrible things he said. He was a true product of his times. On “The New Normal,” Nana says terrible things, but she is too clownish and hyperbolic to convince us that even she could possibly believe them. So Murphy explains away her homophobia with her biography. And in the end this makes for a much more benign kind of cultural statement: bigotry as a product of the personal rather than the political—easily pinpointed and surgically removed.