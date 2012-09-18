One happy result of Mitt Romney’s ghastly “47 percent” gaffe—apart from making it even less likely Romney will ever inhabit the Oval Office—is that it’s forced conservatives to finally debate the “lucky duckies” doctrine—first articulated by the Wall Street Journal almost exactly 10 years ago in an editorial titled “The Non-Taxpaying Class”—that we need to raise taxes on poor people lest they become too fond of government.

It is, of course, a nonsensical argument, as I’ve stressed since it first arose.

For one thing, while it’s true that 46 percent of the U.S. population doesn’t pay income tax—in most (but not all) cases because it lacks sufficient income—these lucky duckies pay plenty in various other impressively regressive taxes at the federal, state, and local level, most notably the payroll tax. Indeed, when you factor in all these taxes, the combined effective tax rate on the top one percent (average income: $1.4 million) is a mere four percentage points higher than the combined effective tax rate on the middle fifth (average income: $42,000), according to the nonprofit Citizens For Tax Justice.

Also, the distribution of government benefits, which was never limited to the non-taxpaying poor, has become less progressive over time—the precise opposite of what you’d expect if the lucky duckies bloc was quietly accumulating electoral clout. And that’s before you consider federal subsidies to business. As Timothy Dickinson recently reported in Rolling Stone, Romney himself, scourge of “crony capitalism” though he may be, secured a federal bailout for Bain & Co. when he returned from Bain Capital to “save” that company two decades ago (and promptly started handing out bonuses!).