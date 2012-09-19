At the beginning of this election cycle, Colorado seemed like a state that Obama could not only win, but that could decide the election for the Democrats. After all, in 2008, Obama won Colorado by 9 points—more than his 7.3 point national victory—and the state gave Obama his 270th electoral vote. So it was possible to expect that Obama had an Electoral College advantage: If the states all swung uniformly in Romney's direction, Obama could lose the popular vote by as much as 1.6 points and still win the Electoral College because of Colorado.

The math on Obama's 2008 performance wasn't the only reason for Democrats to be optimistic about Colorado. Michael Bennet's upset win in the 2010 Senate race was a rare bright spot for Democrats, and his victory seemed to show that Obama could put up a strong showing in Colorado. (Bennet won by emphasizing social issues and consequently winning a decisive share of college educated women, a strategy that that the Obama campaign clearly took note of when they decided to emphasize Planned Parenthood this summer.)

And Colorado's demographics seemed to work in Obama's favor. The state is among the best educated in the country and Obama's support among college educated voters has remained at elevated levels nationally, so one might have expected that Obama would have retained an unusually large share of his '08 supporters. Even if he couldn't, a growing Latino population and the influx of migrants from California and elsewhere seemed to work in Obama's favor.

There is one catch. Over the course of the campaign, the chances of Colorado playing a pivotal role seem to have faded.