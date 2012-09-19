In the sense that he’s governed during a period of growing income equality, he definitily isn’t. After all, incomes have grown more unequal under Obama. The Gini index, a leading indicator for income inequality, has risen every year since 2006. In 2008 it was 0.466. In 2011, the last year for which data are available, it was 0.477, marking the largest single-year rise since 1993.

The top one percent’s share of the nation’s income fell during Obama’s first year in office, but that wasn’t because Obama is a redistributionist. It was because rich people typically get whacked in recessions. By 2010, the last year for which data are available, the one percent’s income share had resumed its upward climb (to 19.77 percent). By now it has almost certainly matched or exceeded its 2008 level (20.95 percent). Did I mention that median household income has been declining steadily since 2006? The Berkeley economist Emmanuel Saez has calculated that during the first year of the economic recovery (2010) fully 93 percent of all economic gain went straight into the pockets of the one percent, bypassing the rest of the population altogether.

Some redistributionist!

Obviously Obama would like to redistribute income, to some degree, in the opposite direction. But that’s typical. Every president is redistributionist in the sense that redistribution is what government does. It takes tax dollars and reallocates them elsewhere based on what it deems the public good. Part of the public good, the federal government decided long ago, is to help those least able to help themselves, if only (to quote Obama’s words in 1998) “to make sure that everybody’s got a shot” at economic success. Every president going back at least to Franklin Roosevelt has supported some version of this scheme, some more vocally than others.

There is one way Obama has succeeded as a redistributionist: His health care reform law, assuming it remains in place, will effect a great deal of income redistribution by extending health insurance to many people who couldn’t previously afford it, especially through its expansion of Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for low-income people. This is not a feature of the law that Obama has made much effort to emphasize, for fear of getting pounced on by Romney (who accomplished a smaller-scale redistribution in Massachusetts with his own health care law). Valuing income distribution achieved through the provision of health insurance is a tricky business that’s been known to drive economists crazy. Do you value it based on the market cost of health insurance or based on how much actual medical care it’s used to obtain? (Because they get sick more, the poor are likely to obtain more.) When medical inflation rages out of control—as it’s been doing for some time now—is it fair to say that redistribution is increasing, even when the subsidized insurance plan in question isn’t buying any more coverage than it did before, and may be buying less? And so on.