So who’s right? The circumstantial evidence seems to point Chait’s way. As he observes, “a candidate’s statements behind closed doors to people who already support him are more likely to reflect his true beliefs than public statements designed to appeal to those who don’t share his beliefs.”

And yet I’m not so sure that’s what went down here. Recall the context for this fundraiser, which came only a few weeks after Romney’s comments at another private fundraiser leaked out. At that fundraiser, Romney didn’t talk about writing off the poor; he talked about squeezing the rich (at least a bit) by eliminating certain tax deductions. At which point the Tea Party went nuts, and Romney spent the next few days in full retreat. He even appeared at a Tea Party event to proclaim that, “Taxes by their very definition limit our freedom. They should be as small as possible to do things that are absolutely vital.”

In the aftermath of Moocherpalooza, NBC’s First Read despaired that “[e]ven the folks who shell out $50,000 in contributions aren’t going to see an unguarded moment from political candidates. Everything—and we mean everything—is going to be considered for public consumption.” But it’s very likely that, for Romney at least, that change had taken place a few weeks earlier. And that he assumed there was a pretty good chance these comments would get out, too.

Which is why my money’s on McCormack’s theory. Romney wasn’t bearing his plutocratic soul. He was trying to channel the Tea Party so he wouldn’t get smacked around again. (I consider Romney’s constant terror of the right to be his biggest strategic failing.) It’s precisely because Romney doesn’t believe government dependency is the existential problem Tea Partiers consider it to be—because he doesn’t sit around dreaming about how to sell Ayn Rand to swing voters in Dayton—that he completely mangled the delivery here, asserting that everyone who doesn’t pay income tax (a category that includes him) is a moocher. The difference between Paul Ryan, a true-believing persecutor of moochers, and Romney, who’s only posing as one, is that Ryan can litigate his case without antagonizing 100 million people.

As I say, that hardly excuses the comment. In some ways it makes worse because of the cynicism involved. Likewise, Romney clearly isn’t immune from authentic feelings of class superiority—his insistence at the same fundraiser that he “inherited nothing” struck me as authentically blinkered, regardless of how you might parse it to make it literally true. And it’s worth pointing out that whatever Romney’s actual motivations, many of his policies are consistent with someone who believes in writing off people who depend on government benefits, so in some sense it doesn’t matter what he was getting at.