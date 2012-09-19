Dear Sir

It’s with huge disappointment that I read Ken Silverstein’s unbalanced and vindictive article.

It is one thing to disagree with Mr Blair’s views but it is something entirely different to not reflect our side of the argument simply because the facts don’t fit the story.

I spent a considerable amount of time explaining Mr Blair’s work, the work of his charities and the fact that much of his work is done pro-bono—none of this has been reflected in the article. This is poor by any standard of journalism and unacceptable for a publication like the New Republic.