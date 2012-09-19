Although the press has spent the past two years buzzing about Kate Middleton’s impeccable wardrobe, not even the most inspired sartorial choice has garnered the attention that topless photos of the princess did last week. But while the tawdry affair has provoked the ire of Will and Kate—the couple released an uncharacteristically caustic statement trumpeting their “anger and disbelief” and calling the invasion of their privacy “grotesque”—it also highlights the ambivalent role the royal family plays in the British cultural consciousness. Are its members paragons of flawless breeding and unimpeachable decorum, or are they just celebrities who enrich the public’s lives with their designer outfits, attractive faces, and salacious affairs?

The truth is, Britain’s first family has long hovered between sacred symbol and tabloid fodder. The monarchs are trapped in a “Faustian pact” with the media, Charlie Beckett, the director of the London School of Economics’ media think tank, told me. They rely on press coverage to fulfill their purpose as a model of national values, but they also depend on a cultivated mystique—which the media can undercut by airing their dirty laundry or making them look too effete. (Case in point: British papers love to hate Prince Charles for his aristocratic pastimes). The Brits are torn, too, he said, between wanting the royal family to stay inviolate and uplifting and wanting, well … to see Kate Middleton’s breasts. The public response to the fracas bore that out: This week, public opinion overwhelming supported British papers’ decision not to publish the topless photos, but Beckett said most of the country has looked them up online.

It wasn’t always this way. A few centuries ago, most Brits ignored the monarchy, which was foppish, lascivious, and divorced from everyday life. But in the 1800s, Queen Victoria cultivated a stolid, moral image aimed at the middle class. With the advent of modern media, the public has moved further into the royals’ lives: Queen Elizabeth defied precedent by allowing the BBC to film her coronation in 1953, and in 1969, she, her husband Philip, and their son Charles were the subject of a BBC film called The Royal Family, which showed nearly two hours of footage from their daily lives. During this summer’s Olympics, the Queen had a cameo in a James Bond skit with Daniel Craig, filmed in advance of the games.

Though some of these appearances were lighthearted, all were carefully choreographed and controlled. “There’s definitely a sense that the royals are expected to perform,” Beckett said. In shaping its image, the monarchy has walked a high wire, trying to seem both above the plebian fray and like a relatable, if not regular, family—“like us, but like a better version,” said Arianne Chernock, a professor of British history at Boston University.