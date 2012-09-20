The polls are a bit of a mess right now, but the sources of disagreement seem a little clearer today. A big polling duel might be shaping up for November: Gallup and Rasmussen v. World.

Before delving into details, let's not forget that the big picture is quite clear. If we simply ignored trendlines or the characteristics of the firms, an average of polls would show Obama clearly ahead nationally, probably by about four points, and clearly ahead in the big East Coast battlegrounds by a similar margin. Would there be a relatively big spread in the polls? Yes, although the polls do cluster around the median, even though there are a few outliers. But the devil is always in the details, isn't it? The problem is that we're not just interested in who would win the election if it were held today, we're also interested in the trend, since we're at a potential inflection point coming out of the convention when changes could be especially significant. Once you start looking at the details to catch a glimmer of the trend, things get unclear.

The key issue is that Obama has faded in the Gallup and Rasmussen tracking polls, while most of the other polls conducted over the same period have a much older baseline (August). This wouldn't be an issue if the new polls with an old baseline showed a tight race like Gallup and Rasmussen, but instead they show Obama performing at a comparable level to the other post-convention polls. So the question is whether we should interpret the balance of recent polling as evidence of a tightening race or a continuing Obama bounce.

On paper, the trackers are well-suited to judging movement. But Gallup and Rasmussen essentially alone in clearly showing evidence of a close race. And it's worth recalling that there is a broader set of pseudo-tracking polls that don't show similarly clear evidence of movement, like Reuters/Ipsos, PPP/DailyKos/SEIU, and YouGov/Economist. The RAND American Life Panel also shows Obama holding his post-convention bounce, and while it isn't a traditional poll, it has (what I consider to be) a promising methodology that should be taken very seriously, especially for judging movement in the race. Even if you ignored the non-Gallup/Rasmussen trackers, there is a defensible compromise position: Obama still has a four-point lead, but Obama’s bounce was probably larger than suggested by an initial wave of swing state polling adulterated by automated firms.