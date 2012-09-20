In fact, “knew” might be too strong a word for Carter’s chosen field. Asked, how did you know you wanted to be in politics, Carter waffled. “Just being exposed to politics at that level for my whole life, I don’t know. It’s what I do. I’ve never known anything else. … I just really want to help Democrats.” He tried to escape it once in high school, forcing himself to obsess over basketball and claim to want nothing to do with politics. But that was to no avail. He recalled that he was just “faking rebellion.” “The politics,” he said, “it still seeped in.”

College, though, did not unfold a clear path for him into the family trade. Carter wafted from Centre College in Kentucky, to Georgia Southern, to Georgia State, shifting majors and working in snatches along the way. (“I didn't know what I wanted to do and I wasn't super motivated.”) He worked on various political campaigns, but favored their tech departments. He struggled to make sure he cut a strong intellectual figure before disclosing who, exactly, Grandpa Carter was. He grew anxious trying to avoid banking on the family name. After finally graduating, the bulk of his professional career was made up of public policy research for his cousin, a Georgia state senator and fellow Carter more suited to public speaking. Today, Carter has half-earned a master’s degree. His Twitter bio reads in part, “Currently looking for work... Seriously, give me a project.”

And then, spelunking in the depths of the Internet, Carter strayed upon a clip of a Romney speech that would become the 68-minute bugbear of a video that bowled over the Romney campaign. Now he’s in talks with the DNC, and ThinkProgress and the Huffington Post have both offered him jobs. Grandpa congratulated him in an email, writing, “James: This is extraordinary. Congratulations! Papa.” On Current TV, Carter recounted, “I don’t think he’s ever emailed me the word ‘extraordinary’ before.”

All this makes it hard to believe that his career as an oppo researcher had its genesis in a ho-hum segment on the Rachel Maddow Show that aired last December. Maddow, her usual, irrepressible self, highlighted a strange poll that was testing a Barack Obama-Jeb Bush matchup, well after Bush could plausibly enter the Republican primaries. Its sponsors’ identities unknown, the poll offered a mundane mystery, and viewers watching Maddow the next day were surely less interested in who was behind the poll—some bipartisan polling firm—than in who was behind finding them, Carter. The bored graduate student had tracked the origin of the poll using Twitter. Maddow closed the segment in which she reported this with a photo of James as a yawning moppet seated on President Carter’s lap. “As a kiddo,” Maddow beamed, “he was the yawner of this epic yawn.”

Carter was soon sending more partisan tips—like a video of Next Gingrich calling Spanish “the language of living in the ghetto”—to Rachel Maddow’s bloggers, to BuzzFeed’s Kaczynski (Carter calls the 22-year-old “a role model”), and of course, Mother Jones' David Corn, the eventual recipient of the secret Romney video. It felt, Carter confesses, like finding a calling, one that meshed his knack for data-diving with his affinity for the Democratic cause. And he was good at it—for the first time in his life, he was better at something than most others. His turn on Maddow is not the most raucous creation myth. But for Carter, it was an awakening. His whole professional life before then had been, after all, something of an aimless, epic yawn.