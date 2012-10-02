So the failing of the book is that Jenkins does not try to explain how we should evaluate a justice, and gives little context as to the capabilities and limits of the Supreme Court. His argument is essentially that Rehnquist was a bad justice because he did not write liberal opinions. The contribution of Jenkins’s book lies elsewhere—not in its analysis of Rehnquist’s opinions, which is superficial, or in its assessment of the appropriate role for a Justice, which goes essentially unexamined, but its presentation of Rehnquist’s biographical details in one place.

Rehnquist grew up in a small Midwestern town where conservative values dominated; did well in school; briefly served in the army in a non-combat role during World War II; distinguished himself in law school; clerked for the eminent Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson; moved to Arizona and practiced law for a few years; worked for the Goldwater campaign; served in Nixon’s Justice Department; and then became a Supreme Court justice. He enjoyed a quiet family life; he was frugal and punctual; he did not take himself terribly seriously and liked to play practical jokes; he enjoyed poker games with his friends; he tried to write novels but lacked literary talent. He suffered from chronic pain and was briefly addicted to prescription painkillers, thanks to an incompetent doctor. He valued his privacy and left few revealing documents, which Jenkins dutifully culls from the archives.

Jenkins does the best he can with this unpromising material, mostly for the purpose of showing that Rehnquist’s conservative jurisprudence was driven by a blinkered view of life, limited experience, a lack of empathy for others, and a desire to win at all costs. But there is just not much for him to work with, and he ends up describing pretty uninteresting events in Rehnquist’s life in order to bend Rehnquist’s biography to his thesis—the reader must accordingly suffer through Jenkins’s description of Rehnquist’s attempt to prevent a cousin from being invited to his daughter’s wedding because the cousin had failed to reciprocate Christmas cards. The details pile up, amounting to nothing in particular. If Jenkins’s idea is that a few episodes of pettiness, arrogance, and insensitivity over a lifetime prove that Rehnquist was a bad guy, and that explains his conservative judicial output, Jenkins fails to make his case. But then, it is not really clear whether this is Jenkins’s goal.

Jenkins seems to realize that the standard for evaluating a chief justice may not simply be ideological. One might also care about how well the chief justice performed in terms of institutional values or leadership qualities. But for Jenkins Rehnquist fails regardless of the angle. He argues that Rehnquist failed to lead because he did not cause the Court to move right when he was appointed chief justice—but a chief justice has little ability to do such a thing. He blames Rehnquist for polarizing the Court when he had no influence over who was appointed to it, and was celebrated for encouraging collegiality among justices with very different views. Jenkins also suggests that Rehnquist failed to lead because the Court frequently split, and he was often in the minority.

According to Jenkins, a good chief justice should engineer outcomes in which he finds himself in the majority, ideally not merely by a 5 to 4 vote—although presumably if Rehnquist had done this he would have moved the Court left, not right. But in any event, why exactly is this the mark of a good chief justice? Should Rehnquist have voted against his beliefs in order to side with the majority? Jenkins never answers these questions. He compares Rehnquist unfavorably to Justice Kennedy and Justice O’Connor, who were frequent swing votes, but does not explain what Rehnquist should have done about the happenstance that he was, throughout his career, the first to third most conservative justice on the Court, never the fifth. Jenkins criticizes Rehnquist both for being an “ideologue” who refused to compromise by siding with the liberals, and for “throw[ing] Scalia and Thomas under the bus” so that he could write the majority opinion in a case involving a school-choice voucher program. This and similar tensions in Jenkins’s argument give the impression of a polemic rather than a serious biography.