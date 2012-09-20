Is Canada getting ready to endorse Romney-Ryan? No–but it’s safe to say that our northern neighbor has endorsed the Republican vice-presidential candidate’s abs.

Early this morning, the courtyard of the the Canadian embassy in Washington, was the setting for the kind of event that in any other season would have been just a generic bit of national self-promotion: An exercise class by a prominent workout pioneer, part of a initiative aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles. In addition to embassy staffers, an official from the District of Columbia’s public school system was there to pick up several dozen complementary fitness videos.

What set the event apart, though, was the workout guru in question: Tony Horton, the creator of the P90X program, which has been credited with giving Ryan the honor of being the fittest candidate on a major presidential ticket in recent memory.

Among the crowd sweating along with Horton’s routine was Canadian Major General Nicolas Matern, the defense attaché. Matern sprinted in place, squatted, lunged, and later—after catching his breath—described how tough P90X is. “I thought until this morning that I was in half-decent shape,” he said.