Maybe you thought I was being a little paranoid when I wrote yesterday that it was just a hop, skip and a jump from thinking

a.) 47 percent of the country are too hooked on big government and too happy to let other suckers pay their income tax ever vote to for Mitt Romney!

to thinking

b.) Hell, that 47 percent of the country shouldn’t even be allowed to vote!

Well, if you did think I was getting carried away, you were wrong. An idiot Pennsylvania legislator who sponsored that state’s Voter ID law, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court earlier this week found a little fishy and kicked down to the lower court, said the same thing yesterday on a Pittsburgh radio show. Read silently while I read to you aloud:

Q: Are you absolutely convinced … that the methods to implement this law are effective and will in fact make sure that no legitimate voter will be disenfranchised?

A: Yes. I don’t believe any legitimate voter that actually wants to exercise that right and takes on the according responsiblity that goes with that right to secure their photo ID will be disenfranchised. As Mitt Romney said, I mean, what, we have 40-some [percent] of the people that are living off the public dole, living off of their neighbors’ hard work, and we have a lot of people out there that are too lazy to get up and get out there and get the ID they need. So, I mean, if individuals are too lazy, the state can’t fix that.

The legislator in question was State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Republican who represents Butler County, just north of Pittsburgh. Metcalfe’s majority leader, Mike Turzai, is the guy in the viral You Tube clip who blurted out in June, "Voter ID, which is going to allow Governor [Mitt] Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania? Done.” Neither legislator, I guess, puts much stock in Theodore Roosevelt’s advice that when carrying a big stick it’s best to speak softly (or in this case, not at all). Maybe they heard on Fox News that Teddy was a socialist.