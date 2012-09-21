Wednesday morning, in a small conference room in its Washington, D.C. office, NARAL Pro-Choice America rolled out a plan to clinch the election for President Obama. That’s an ambitious goal for an organization pushing a niche issue in a contest dominated by the economy, but they’re hoping to win big by thinking small. Their plan is to target what they’ve termed “Obama Defectors”—pro-choice women who supported Obama in 2008, but are now poised to vote for Mitt Romney—and win them back. Nationally, they've identified 5.1 million across the country, 1.2 million of whom live in swing states.

But their real focus is actually on a much smaller number: a mere 338,020 women who live in swing counties in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin. By their math, targeting this highly prized—and potentially persuadable—demographic in the right places could be enough to push Obama over the edge.

This micro-targeting strategy isn’t anything new, but it’s the first time it’s being employed by a group with such narrow interests and with such a small target group. “I don’t know if anything like this has been done—at least not this election,” boasted Drew Lieberman, the pollster behind the model. In fact, it’s a descendant of an approach that was initially utilized by Karl Rove to devastating effect in 2004 against John Kerry. Its architect was veteran Republican pollster Alex Gage (who actually worked for Romney in ‘04); he wanted a way to connect with a particular type of voter, which would require information beyond the standard voter file. So he proposed borrowing from the consumer data-mining practices of the private sector. (A more detailed account of this move towards data-driven campaign thinking can be found in Sasha Issenberg’s new book, Victory Lab, recently reviewed by my colleague Nate Cohn.)

In 2004, this meant creating messaging so hyper-specialized that the Bush campaign was sometimes printing mailings in batches of only a few hundred fliers. By 2008, the Democrats had joined the game, creating an independent voter database to gather and house the exploding amount of data on voters (independent so that it could work with campaigns and independent progressive groups—if it was owned by the DNC, it couldn’t give the data to PACs). Team Obama brought their data analysis to a new level, and, using a database called Catalist, applied behavioral science to identify and communicate with voters at a level of specificity that would have seemed like science fiction a generation ago. The NARAL model, which also builds off of Catalist data, is taking things a step further, trying to drive a hard wedge into a must-win swath of voters that are otherwise poised to vote for Romney. The difference this year: it can now deliver its messages directly to the voters they were meant for, without also broadcasting to voters who disagree, or simply don’t care.