The big picture remains that Obama leads by around four points, with a similar edge across the critical battleground states.

The poll most likely to scream “headline” is Gallup, which is so far out of line from the other registered voter surveys that I don’t even know what to say about it. Obama leads by about 7 points among registered voters, and, no, the methodological criticisms you’ve heard don’t explain a gap of that magnitude. As Harry Enten of the Guardian (@ForecasterEnten) tweeted today, we would probably blow this off as a clear outlier if it was named something other than Gallup. But while they have a long history, they haven’t exactly been the most accurate survey in recent years (showing a tied race in 2004 and an 11 point Obama lead in 2008), so there’s just not much cause to assume they’re better than the consensus of other polls, at least that I'm aware of. And Gallup’s case for a tight race was undermined by their traditional partner, Rasmussen, which showed Obama building a 3 point lead once leaners were included. It’s hard to see how Obama could lead by 3 points in a poll weighted to a Republican electorate, but it’s clear that Gallup is completely alone in showing a tied race (at least until Rasmussen returns to showing Romney up 3, or whatever). At the moment, Gallup stands entirely alone. The other trackers, let alone the less regular state and national polls, all show a clear Obama lead at or above post-DNC levels.

You might notice that I’ve included the RAND American Life Panel for the first time. As I alluded to, it’s an interesting methodology that I’ve enjoyed following, but it’s not totally analogous to a traditional poll? Why? Because it asks voters to estimate the probability that they’ll vote for a given candidate as well as the probability that they’ll actually vote, while a traditional poll just asks who you’ll vote for. From a methodological/statistical perspective, the probabilistic model is far more satisfying to my ears, but it’s tough to compare directly with a traditional poll when it’s not clear whether any differences are due to the differences in the firmness of support, likelihood of turning out, or just sampling. Nonetheless, I’ve become convinced that the poll is too valuable to keep to my own eyes, so here it is so you can take a look at it too. For what it’s worth, they show Obama building a 5 point lead—his largest lead of the campaign.