Sacks may be wrong that the era of transformative ideas has passed. But it is true that the pitches in the Valley are starting to seem…a little predictable. Most startups do appear to be variations of somebody else's game-changing business model, best explained through a simple X-for-Y analogy: We're Zillow for rentals! Evernote for women! Kickstarter for concerts! Cafepress for seasonings! Some of the more derivative concepts try to get acquired by the big dogs, who may or may not be interested—Travis Kalanick, CEO of the super-hot taxicab app Uber, spoke almost derisively of turning them away (while rolling out new services to compete with the few companies that have gained traction).

And ultimately, you have to wonder whether each person’s app capacity has an upper limit when there are apps to organize your apps, and merge them more seamlessly with your brain. "The 'do' paradigm is the next frontier of the 'search' paradigm," proclaims the CEO of Maluuba, a voice recognition service that will spit out some result having to do with a question you might ask a smartphone (it’s Siri, for Android).

These concepts are clever, and perhaps even technologically advanced, but only marginally useful for the kind of wired urbanites who live within a 50-mile radius of the conference floor. And the question of how they'll make money always seems to come later, if at all. Most are free to users, banking on faith that once you become popular enough, there must be some way to generate revenue—either through selling advertisements or data about consumer behavior. "We feel that we have lots of options in the future," says a cheerful Shlomo Blass, representing a Facebook feature that allows people to rank their friends' character attributes.

Blass' confidence was somewhat forced. There’s a palpable fatigue around Facebook-y new concepts, which seem to be the easiest to come up with. “I don't know that I’m seeing a whole lot of new social networks,” says Kevin Rose, a partner with Google Ventures. “Every time there's a new app that requires me to re-do my friend graph, it's just a nightmare.”

Meanwhile, the one that was supposed to demonstrate that the social networking profit model could work—Facebook itself—has taken a massive beating in the marketplace since going public back in May.

For another ominous reminder of gravity, conference attendees need only look across the street at the dog logo-emblazoned offices of the gaming company Zynga, whose fortunes are tightly bound up with the social media giant through which it operates. It’s been hemorrhaging top executives, while its stock plunged 70 percent since a public offering last December. (Of course, most companies aren’t quite so directly associated in people's minds with Facebook. But there are other high-profile sources of social gloom, too--Groupon rounds out the droopy trio, leading some analysts to wonder whether networks are really the money gushers they’ve been made out to be.)

Having let down a nation of founders following his lead—and, so far, lost a pile of their money—Mark Zuckerberg had a lot to prove when he took the stage for his first public appearance since the company's disastrous IPO. Sitting ramrod straight, chuckling nervously at the moderator's jokes, Zuckerberg talked with the speed of a debater on the clock, perhaps having practiced in the mirror beforehand. He gave the reproachful nerds what they wanted, admitting that the sagging share price was affecting employee morale, and explaining why it had taken the company so long to adapt to the format they all figured was the future—smartphones—and how they were getting there fast.

At the end, the interviewer asked Zuckerberg if he was still having fun.

"For me it's not really about fun, it's about the mission," the boy mogul replied earnestly. His audience applauded, reassured that Zuckerberg was hard at work fixing the leaks in the boat they're all in together.

Disclosure: The New Republic's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Chris Hughes was a co-founder of Facebook and worked at the company through 2007. He remains a shareholder.