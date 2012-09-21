Well, who doesn’t want the best for their own child? But after all the elite has done to secure the best and seemingly safest passages for its own children, why is it so unprepared when the others come barging in burning US flags? After you have kept them out of schools, after you have taken away their parks, after you have let them burn in infernos because you couldn’t be bothered to enforce fire exits, you really think they shouldn’t even feel an insult, they shouldn’t even block a road or throw a few stones? People left alive on minimum subsistence, told day after day that God will compensate, that it is all Allah’s will, can not be expected to allow their religion to be snatched away from them.

There is something slightly perverse, of course, about people who claim to love their faith, then go looking for insulting material about it. Their arguments are both banally predictable and outrageously feverish. (“They are killing Muslims in Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Palestine. Now they won’t even let our beloved prophet alone. He has been gone for fourteen hundred years. What kind of bestial people would allow this? What kind of brutal people would allow, not just allow but will have laws that guarantee that this kind of thing can be carried out freely?”).

And it should be clear that the blasphemy they seek out isn’t always, or even typically, in the heathen world beyond their own borders. The government may have banned You Tube, but when it comes back—and that is as certain as the fact that another insulting depiction, a cartoon, a picture, a provocation, will cause another round of mayhem—they will again locate, and response to, the many local reasons to be outraged. There are videos uploaded by Pakistani religious scholars that conclusively prove that Shias are worse than Jews, there are videos which proclaim that Ahmedis are really Jews. There are hundreds of videos demanding death to all Wahabis here and elsewhere. There is even one of a dog-loving Islamic scholar who encourages his congregation to howl like dogs to express their devotion to the Prophet—and obviously there are many others videos calling it blasphemous and demanding death for the dog-loving Mullah.

Salafists recently tend to get all the credit but you should see the cuddly Sunnis—Sufi-music loving, let’s-all-meditate in the name of Allah. They, too, roar like lions at the blasphemies they perceive around them, projecting their feeble street power to a global audience through a media which can’t have enough images of young men supposedly channeling my rage. And, of course, there are the many religious scholars who feel that it is there place to tell a billion people what their emotions ought to be.

And this process starts really early. An Islamic studies teacher in a tenth grade class in a school that is not next door to the US consulate, told his students recently that the third Caliph Hazrat Usman had all the copies of dodgy Qurans burnt, and established a single text which nobody can change. A student raised his hand and asked: surely all those copies that were burnt contained Allah’s name, so wasn’t burning those books blasphemy? “Who knows better?” thundered the teacher, “Hazrat Usman, the third Caliph, or a tenth grade student?”