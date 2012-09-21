Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

"Tastes Like Chicken": The evolutionary history of an analogy.

Slate | 7 min (1,716 words)

Inside the locker room: how a new wave of documentaries has transformed standards for sports reporting.

Grantland | 7 min (1,654 words)

In grim times, are Grimm's tales still worth reading?

Prospect | 9 min (2,301 words)