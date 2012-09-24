Mendelson misses one of the major advantages of social media: its scale. In his introductory chapter, he lists the tools commonly associated with the “social media” alongside their 1999 equivalents. Twitter? Just a better AOL Instant Messenger. Facebook? An updated Classmates.com. YouTube? The new ShareYourWorld.com. Sure, there were proto-Facebooks, but how many people used them? YouTube is now the second-largest search engine. There’s no way that ShareYourWorld.com had a remotely comparable reach. And the comparison of AOL’s private messaging service to Twitter, which enables 13 percent of Americans to interact with total strangers, is just absurd.

UNSURPRISINGLY, ANOTHER NEW book, The Kickstarter Handbook, is more sanguine about the power of social media to help individuals drum up interest for their passion projects. In this how-to guide to the much-lauded crowdfunding platform, which invites visitors to the site to invest in projects—ranging from a wooden puzzle game that teaches kids about technology to the Impossible Instant Lab, which turns iPhotos into real instant photographs—author Don Steinberg maintains the view that the online world isn’t all that different from the so-called meatspace (that is, the world outside the internet). Kickstarter, Steinberg writes, is “merely a billboard and accounting system—a place to tell the world what you’re offering” and “the work you’ll need to do and the connections you’ll need to pursue are not that different from what you’d have to do in a world without Kickstarter.”

Yet what follows is a very specific set of instructions for figuring out how to set a fundraising goal, how to mobilize your friends and family to spread the word, and how to get strangers (especially strangers with big online audiences) to care. It contains a striking amount of old-media advice, like tips from a publicist on how to create a press release. A press release! It contains a list of “online media outlets that have been friendly to Kickstarter.” I’m sorry, but if you need this book to learn about which blogs cover the same subject matter as your Kickstarter project, you are not going to succeed in getting it funded. It probably would have been better to just ask your friends and family to take out their checkbooks. In that vein, Steinberg stresses that the people who support you IRL (that is, in real life) are the ones most likely to evangelize for your project online. So even while touting the power of Kickstarter, he’s actually promoting a quite staid view (one that social media skeptic Mendelson would probably accept): offline connections are the most meaningful ones.

Sure, real-world connections are supremely powerful—especially, I’m guessing, for the readers of Steinberg’s book. (These are folks who purchased an ink-and-paper tome about creating an online crowd-funding campaign. They are probably not power-tweeters.) But such careful deference to real-world connection plays down the unparalleled power of Facebook and Twitter and their ilk to reinforce offline connections. The idea that you are going to pick up the phone or hold an in-person gathering every time you want your friends to be aware of something in the wider world is now downright absurd. We have quicker and easier ways of staying in touch and sharing information.

Despite their seemingly antithetical premises, both of these books posit—to varying degrees—somewhat skeptical views of digital influence. Steinberg hesitates; Mendelson is downright dismissive. But I think that Mendelson’s gripe lies elsewhere. Perhaps he should have titled his book “Marketing Is Bullshit.” In the marketing world, he writes, social media holds sway because of “new” metrics like “trust,” “community,” and “engagement”—the corporate equivalent of warm fuzzies. Mendelson notes that none of these metrics have been shown to directly fuel the bottom line, save for the bottom lines of the companies promising to deliver the warm fuzzies. But it’s not entirely clear how this measurement of a few arbitrary metrics is different from most offline marketing efforts. Indeed, in his critique of the marketing niche that’s arisen to deal with “social media crises”—everything from celebrity drunk-tweets to a corporation getting caught editing its competitors’ names out of Wikipedia entries. Mendelson sneers that these mishaps are the same sorts of things that PR professionals have been paid to fix for decades, simply mapped onto the internet. So why do we need a separate name for it?