Because my father is a native Washingtonian, the loss of the Senators was a part of my memory and the absence of a team a part of my consciousness. So even though I'd left town before the Nats even arrived, it seemed natural that I would begin to root for them. What was less predictable, though, was how involved I would become in the fortunes of a team with which I'd never actually shared a city. As I became more ensconced as a New Yorker, it seemed, my second-order allegiance to the idea that D.C. is my hometown had grown stronger. And the most obvious way to proclaim this allegiance was through vigorous root, root, rooting for the home team.

Here’s the truth about New York: It belongs to everyone, which means that at the deepest level it also belongs to no one (including the natives). This is why New Yorkers love it and/or grow addicted to it: the sense of cosmopolitanism, of ambition and meritocracy uninhibited by tribal allegiance, is unsurpassed, and for a certain type of person it is the only way to live. Yet contrary to news reports, New Yorkers are also human beings, which means we do not lose our need to feel like we are part of something bigger than ourselves, to proclaim an exclusive identity to the world. For me, that has involved being a Washingtonian (and, when I prefer, a suburban Marylander) in New York.

How to express this identity? On gamedays, Gotham is full of expatriate Pittsburghers in their Steelers gear and long-lost Chicagoans cheering the Cubs. A team that’s existed for less than a decade–and been putrid for most of that time–has fewer long-distance devotees. But here I am, flying the flag by tweeting updates on Nats games as I listen to them through MLB.com.

I hope that doesn’t sound too cynical. I really have fallen in love with this team: Gio Gonzalez’ perennial smile and Ryan Zimmerman’s swagger; Ross Detwiler’s frat-boy affect and manager Davey Johnson’s ancient-mariner aspect. And, of course, Harper, who in his first games in the spring resembled nothing so much as a puppy testing the limits of his own body (stealing home!), but who has graduated, after a protracted slump, into an important contributor to the team with the best record in the major leagues.

Really, I’m not all that different from Wale. He was born in D.C. (although he spent much of his childhood in Montgomery County, like me), and I’m sure he has great love for the place. But his first single was called “Chillin’,” as in, “D.C. chillin’,” for which the music video was shot at Ben’s; I once saw him rap it at halftime at a Redskins-Cowboys game, where he wore the jersey of Sean Taylor, the Redskins safety who was murdered several years ago and whose burgundy-and-gold #21 can be found in many a Redskins bar. He gets money out of his self-branding, and I get something almost as satisfying.