Forget tax returns. The Romney campaign has released Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan’s physician’s letters, laying bare everything from their BMIs to the frequency of their prostate testing! That’s right, what would be a gross HIPAA violation for any other American constitutes a rite of passage for executive office aspirants. Below, two things that jump out at us:

Romney’s ticker is horse-like.

You’d think the P90X fanatic would maintain the lower heart rate, but no. According to his physician’s letter, Paul Ryan’s heart rate is 59 BPM. And if that’s his resting heart rate (the note doesn’t specify), that’s actually higher than Romney’s resting heart rate of 40 BPM. And it’s more than twice the rate maintained by Ryan's closest fictional counterpart, fitness nut Chris Traeger of Parks and Recreation. (“I have a resting heart rate of 23 beats per minute. The scientists who study me say my heart can pump jet fuel up into an airplane.”)

What explains the disparity? According to this Mayo Clinic specialist, “For a well-trained athlete, a normal resting heart rate may be closer to 40 beats a minute. For healthy adults, a lower heart rate at rest generally implies more efficient heart function and better cardiovascular fitness.” Mitt is nothing if not efficient. That’s why his heart beats at about the same rate of his Olympic athlete horse.