Last Thursday, the House took up a bill that would've helped foreign students who graduate from U.S. universities to stay in the U.S.--a measure long sought by a technology industry desperate for more high-skilled labor, something an Atlantic writer calls "the most obvious policy idea in America," and generally favored by politicos on both sides of the aisle.

Nevertheless, the bill failed, with enough Democrats voting against it to torpedo the needed two-thirds majority. The bill's author, Texas Republican Lamar Smith, wasted no time making election-year hay out of the defeat, while tech industry lobbyists scolded Congress for depriving America of the brainpower it needs to stay afloat.

It's possible that the measure was doomed from the start, in a season when neither party wants to miss a chance to blame the other for anything they can. And meanwhile, similar bills pushed by Democrats might have a chance sometime next year. But one voice that should be all over this debate was conspicuously absent: The rest of the pro-immigration movement. And if the status quo continues, it might not weigh in at all.

Here’s the thing about this most trodden of Washington battlefields: Even the people who are generally pro-immigration have their favorite immigrants. Big agriculture wants people to pick their crops. Service industries want people to work in restaurants and hospitals. Left-leaning advocacy groups just want families to be reunited, and for the undocumented to have a path to citizenship.