Amanda Palmer, the media-savvy princess of agitprop pop, produced a high-profile piece of work this month. At the same time, she released a new album called Theater Is Evil, her third solo project, which made the Top Ten of the Billboard album chart on the week it was released. The high-profile piece of work was not the album, though. It was the controversy Palmer stirred up by organizing a tour of concerts performed in part by musicians she solicited to play for no pay. As she wrote in a social-media invitation to would-be participants, “We will feed you beer, hug/high-five you up and down (pick your poison), give you merch, and thank you mightily for adding to the big noise we are planning to make.”

The ensuing noise included cries of complaint from defenders of musicians’ right to fair compensation, chief among them Raymond Hair, the president of the musicians union. “If there's a need for a musician to be on the stage,” Hair told The New York Times, “then there ought to be compensation for it.”

Eventually, on September 19, Palmer announced that, under pressure she portrayed in the language of persecution, she was changing her policy. As she wrote in the blog she maintains fastidiously,

I'm sad to realize that our creative intentions of crowd-sourcing—something that I've done for years, and which has always been an in-house collaboration between the musicians and fans, never a matter of public debate or attack—are getting lost in the noise of this controversy. … The fact that we all have access to each other and CAN discuss this stuff in realtime is what has MADE my success possible, even if it means I'm tied to the stake every once in a while.

A conceptualist and provocateur, Palmer has made the making of controversy part of her art, if not her dominant form. She’s great at it, and I don't mean that as an insult. A musician and performer of limited means, Palmer has a gift for making people mad, and that’s one of the legitimate functions of music as an art. About four years ago, she got in a much-publicized fight with her record label, Roadrunner, over the way her stomach looked in a video. After that, she got herself in a squabble over the video for her song “Oasis,” which, according to Palmer, was censored for its treatment of the subjects of rape and abortion. Palmer is engaged in a kind of guerilla performance pop. In her work, which is something more expansive than her music, she makes no effort to be liked, and she succeeds.