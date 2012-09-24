In any case, these endowments seem to have an advantageous legacy. Of the 30 metropolitan areas listed in 1906 as employing at least five of the 1000 top scientists in America, all 30, in 2010, score above the metropolitan average on either the share of workers with bachelors of science degrees or the share of workers in the tech sector. Indeed, all but three—Springfield, Massachusetts, Lawrence, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri—score above average on both, all but three have above average median incomes, and all but 6 have an above average patenting rate; 22 have at least one top-ranked science program today, and all 30 offer graduate research programs in science. A strong research institute in the early 20th century almost guaranteed a strong regional economy in the early 21st century.

These results are consistent with research on “star” scientists. In a series of papers, Lynne Zucker and Michael Darby have found that highly specialized human capital—knowledge possessed by only a few expert academic researchers—played a huge role in the development of the U.S. biotech and nanotech sectors. This is why my colleagues at Brookings have recommended the lagging states like Nevada adopt state funded programs to recruit high-impact science scholars. As they pointed out, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, and Utah have already created these programs, with the latter’s USTAR program looking especially promising.

Yet, the absence of a strong research university in 1900 has not made it impossible to develop a strong tech sector by 2010. Places like Provo, Raleigh, Portland, Oregon, Salt Lake City, Denver, Rochester Minnesota, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Boise, and Bridgeport developed a strong tech sector subsequently. Some of this is probably attributable to the development of research institutions—like Cal Tech, UC San Diego, BYU, and the Mayo Clinic—though high tech companies have found it advantageous to start-up or locate in these places for a variety of reasons.

One lesson for struggling regions is: Don’t give up. A single top-notch research institution could invent ideas that transform an economy for generations. A critic could say: By definition, there are only a small number of star scientists to go around, so regional inequality is a given. While there is truth to that view in the short-run, it neglects the dynamism of innovation. In a supportive environment, stars reproduce through collaborations, training, and teaching. Moreover, economic growth generates demand, which both increases funding for R&D and makes its discoveries more valuable, leading to greater specialization and more stars. Meanwhile, high prices work as a countervailing force against regional inequality (e.g. high prices in San Jose and Boston have compelled tech companies to relocate to places like Portland, Boise, and Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire).

In the meantime, just building a high quality research university seems to have a profound effect. That is the conclusion reached in a remarkable study of individual Finnish inventors by Otto Toivanen and Lotta Väänänen. On a variety of measures, Finland is the world’s most intensively inventive country. According to Toivanan and Väänänen’s calculations, the construction of three technical universities over the course of three decades increased the number of inventions in Finland by 20 percent from what it would have otherwise been. The reason, they argue, is that the location of these universities encouraged more people living near them to study engineering. It also increased the country’s capacity to educate more engineers.