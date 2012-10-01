Ramadan’s insistence that Western, and especially American, foreign policy, is nothing more than a nefarious game of greed, power, and interests is the heart of his problematic analysis. Unfortunately, some of Ramadan’s cynicism contains more truth than many in the United States would like to acknowledge. The hubris and the naïveté that led to the invasion of Iraq are impossible to deny. At times, the United States has made costly mistakes and even worse, carried out indefensible policies. When the United States tortured prisoners, it was not a rogue element, or some untrained private carrying out a random act; water-boarding was a policy that came from the highest echelons of the American government.

Yet Ramadan focuses almost exclusively on these American shortcomings, reducing the entirety of American foreign policy to a string of human rights violations and the pursuit of power. Surely even the most sophomoric analysis of American policy must recognize that it vacillates between two often contradictory drives: American interests (e.g., security and power), and American values (e.g., democracy and human rights). One simply cannot explain American actions by relying solely on one motivation or the other. Yet, this is precisely what Ramadan attempts to do.

One might expect that Western actions during the Arab Spring would give him pause. After all, the United States supported the ouster of its ally Mubarak, and helped to overthrow a cooperative Qaddafi regime, while not intervening militarily against its longtime adversary in Syria. Ramadan ignores these contradictions and, without giving any serious thought as to how to explain them, simply asserts, “The uneven response to the Arab uprisings by the U.S. and European governments indicate that nothing has changed.” Why does the “uneven response” indicate that “nothing has changed”? If nothing had changed, shouldn’t the United States have continued to support pro-Western dictators such as Mubarak? Ramadan himself had argued that American strategy was to prop up despots in exchange for stability and power. So what happened? He refuses to grapple with this issue. Instead, he simply asserts nothing has changed, offers no explanation, and moves on. This is not serious analysis.

More problematic is that, in his attempt to fit history into a preconceived anti-imperialist framework, his arguments often drift into crude conspiracies. When discussing Bin Laden’s death, for example, he states that “the plan for a media coup scrupulously drawn up by [Obama’s] team was activated at a time when the U.S. administration was encountering serious problems at home.” He then continues, “The operation was carefully timed: the symbol of terrorism was executed and his death announced at the very time that the United States had thrown its support behind the non-violent mass protests in progress across the Middle East.” Ramadan appears to believe that the U.S. could have killed Bin Laden long ago, but instead chose to keep him alive until he was no longer a useful enemy. What is his evidence for this potentially damning accusation? He offers none at all.

In another instance, Ramadan discusses the American announcement that Mubarak would step down. When Mubarak declared that he was determined to remain in power, Ramadan ignores the obvious conclusion that the United States and Mubarak disagreed, and instead asks if this was a “cleverly staged exposure of apparent American ignorance of the facts, proving that the United States was not pulling the strings?” Again, he has no evidence to support this inflammatory and illogical theory. And then there is the catch-all conspiracy theory employed whenever one has difficulty explaining complicated global events: the Zionists must have been pulling the strings. Of course, he gives the usual unsubstantiated assertions about the Iraq War: “Driven by Israel and its American lobbies” Ramadan informs us, “the Bush administration was ready to launch a war and to kill again.”

Ramadan then expands such insightful analysis to explain the Arab Spring as well. Why did France support the Libyan rebels? In addition to oil, and good old-fashioned imperial skullduggery, Ramadan confirms that “Israel looked benevolently upon Ghaddafi’s ouster.” How does he know that Israel was behind the decision? Bernard-Henri Lévy, a French Jew and a supporter of Israel, also advocated deposing Qaddafi: that is how. The difference between correlation and causation never enters his mind. Then, when having difficulty explaining the West’s failure to act against its nemesis Syria, he concludes that “indications are that the Syrian regime plays the role of useful regional enemy for Israel.” Moving on to Bahrain, Ramadan argues that among the reasons the West did not support the uprising of the majority Shiite population against its minority Sunni rulers was an innate “Shiite resistance to Israel’s policies.”

The issue of Israel does more than highlight gaps in Ramadan’s strategic thinking. It also exposes the absence in his thinking of any commitment to democracy and non-violence. He argues that Prime Minister Netanyahu and “his racist foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman” should be “overthrown” just like the Arab dictators. Not voted out—an outcome that liberal Israelis support—but “overthrown.” In democracies, Ramadan does not seem to comprehend, leaders are voted in and out of office.

Then, when discussing Palestinian resistance, he flirts with support for terrorism. He asks rhetorically, “What if non-violent resistance does not work?” His answer: “There is only one right decision in history and that is to resist oppression and colonization.” And then he carefully asserts that “the Palestinians know better than anyone else what means are at their disposal.” This dog-whistle is about as close as one can come to supporting the murder of Jewish civilians in the Jewish state without actually articulating it.

Ramadan’s “commitment” to non-violence is expressed in his enthusiasm for the Muslim Brotherhood: “From its inception, the philosophy of the Muslim Brotherhood was non-violent.” This is simply not true. The Brotherhood may be non-violent now, but that was not the case in its early years, when it assassinated Egyptian officials, reportedly including a prime minister. To get around these inconvenient facts, Ramadan dismisses those who carried out the assassinations as not representative of the Brotherhood in general.

But there are deeper problems. As Ramadan himself admits in the following paragraph, the Brotherhood’s early slogans invoked “jihad as resistance” and “martyrdom as the supreme ambition.” He also acknowledges that Hassan al-Banna “set up a ‘special organization’ with the twofold objective of responding to state repression … and taking part in the resistance alongside the Palestinians.” He claims, in extenuation, that these beliefs and actions “must be understood in the context of the anti-colonial struggle.” Putting aside the fact that the Brotherhood’s violence was not simply “anti-colonial,” Ramadan does not seem to comprehend that an anti-colonial context does not transform fire-bombings and assassinations into “non-violent” acts.

RAMADAN’S CONTORTED ARGUMENTS and anti-imperialist platitudes are unfortunate not only because they lead to faulty analysis, but also because they sometimes obscure important ideas that are worthy of debate. If one could identify a core argument in the midst of his scattered and contradictory thoughts, it would be that secularism, as a term, has become too contentious to be helpful. He prefers the concept of a “civil state”—the need for which, he believes, both Islamists and liberals can accept. He also argues, correctly, that the justifications for key liberal principles—such as the separation of divine and temporal authority, the empowerment of women, and tolerance for minorities—can be found in the Islamic tradition. Thus, he contends that by avoiding the tainted term “secular” and instead employing “civil state,” liberals and Islamists could find common ground.

This is an interesting argument. Much of the Arab world associates secularism with non-belief and irreligiousness, and so avoiding the term, while ensuring that all citizens have an equal right to participate in the public and political spheres, might open minds to the possibility of secular governance. Yet Ramadan’s idea is incomplete. Employing the term “civil state,” instead of “secular state” or “Islamic state,” masks the real issues. One may, for example, convince liberals and Islamists to agree to a civil state, but they still would not agree whether a Christian could head such as state. Ramadan’s use of the term “civil state” is an attempt to avoid such necessary confrontations. Indeed, he labels debates over secularism “pointless, counterproductive and empty.”

Yet Ramadan’s own analysis highlights the need to address these issues head-on. In his attempt to find common ground with the Islamists, he never explicitly calls for equality between men and women. Instead, he argues for women to be “educated and empowered.” The vital word, “equal,” is conspicuously missing. For Arab women, and indeed for Arab society as a whole, this is an exceedingly dangerous tactic.

His desire for Islamic “authenticity” also implicitly excludes Arab Christians and other religious minorities from having an equal voice. Non-Muslims would be at an obvious disadvantage if they needed to justify their politics in Islamic terms. To be truly equal they require a neutral, secular state, but Ramadan’s theorizing denies them this. In that regard, his views on Edward Said are telling. One might assume that Ramadan’s anti-imperialist outlook would endear him to Said, another anti-imperialist, Arab intellectual. Yet Said was an Arab Christian and thus insisted that critiques of imperialism “never be rooted in religious substrate.” For Ramadan, this is unacceptable. He insists that Said’s critique is inadequate because it is based on a secular rather than an authentically Islamic foundation. In doing so, Ramadan argues that Said employs Western (or even imperialist) categories to conceptualize non-Western peoples. Ramadan’s argument, however, implicitly excludes Said as well as other Christians or atheists from the debate.

A secular state is required to ensure that all citizens, regardless of sex or religion, have an equal voice. If, as Ramadan avers, the term secular has become too contentious, then by all means, replace it with a less polarizing term such as civil state. But this civil state must remain a neutral space for all citizens, and thus not contain a religious litmus test. It also should not be a slight of hand used to deny equal rights to certain segments of the population. In Ramadan’s construction, this is precisely what occurs.

These issues are even more important now. The Arab Spring not only overturned decades-long authoritarian regimes, but also upended debates over the nature of Arab politics. Islamists have formed governments in Tunisia and Egypt, but in both states the revolutionary youth have emerged as a secular, and to some extent, liberal opposition. Now that the dictators are gone, it is no longer possible to excuse Islamist ideas and actions as resistance to tyranny. The Islamists are in power. The opposition will require support and solidarity if it is to preserve the secular state as well as defend the rights of religious minorities and women.

Ramadan may not like it, but eventually he will need to choose. He can either side with the Islamist governments, who want to restrict these rights, or with the secular opposition fighting for them. Unfortunately, in this book he refuses to come to terms with these important issues. He hopes, instead, to wish away critical debates or obfuscate them with conspiratorial arguments. That simply does not suffice. Young Arabs and Muslims fought and died in hope of a better future. They refused to view their struggle as inauthentic or a form of “ideological imperialism”; and neither should we.

