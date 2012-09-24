Last week, Gallup reported the anomalous finding that the race was tied. They received quite a bit of attention for that outlying result, including from this blog. But not everyone saw Gallup’s tied race as especially unusual. After all, the recent AP/GfK poll also showed a one-point race, and the RCP average showed Obama leading by 3 or 4 points. Why focus on Gallup’s 3 or 4-point divergence from the average, I was asked on Twitter, when Pew Research diverges to a similar extent in the opposite direction?

This sentiment is understandable, but it’s wrong. Gallup is a poll of registered voters, not likely voters, and that means that Gallup was diverging from similar polls by about 7 points, not just three or four points. The AP-GfK poll that was often cited as an analogue was not, in fact, the slightest bit analogous. In that poll, Obama led by 10 points among registered voters, and the close race among likely voters was only a product of an unusually tight screen. At this point, there’s no question that Obama enjoys a broad lead among registered voters. What's at stake is only whether Obama can get enough of them to the polls on Election Day.

Last week, Gallup stood alone in showing a tied race among registered voters. But over the weekend, Obama gained a couple points in the Gallup tracker; today Gallup is just 5 points less favorable toward Obama than an average of registered voters surveys. This makes Gallup look more consistent with the RCP average, but it's still diverging to a substantial degree from the other registered voter polls. Indeed, a 5 point difference is even larger than Rasmussen's 3 or 4 point Republican-lean, and larger than Gallup's longer term Republican-lean, which averaged about 3 points over the summer.