A lot of people don’t like that idea. You may say, sure, everybody does. A simple example -- let’s pretend there’s a little country with 200 people. This is a long time ago -- 100 people raise the food, 100 people build the homes. Someone comes up with the idea of making a plow, hitching it to a farm animal and now they only need 50 people to raise the food. Is that a good idea or a bad idea? To the 50 people who lose their jobs, it’s a very bad idea, and they will resist with great energy and passion the idea of allowing horses to draw plows because it will make their life far more uncertain, at best. Those of us who stand back a bit say, no no no, don’t you understand that by having these plows and releasing those 50 people that someone, one of them or someone else is going to come up with something else for them to do? Making chairs, making movies whatever that is going to make everyone better off. More productivity will make everybody wealthier and more successful.

And that is something which is lost on a lot of people in this country. The tire workers of America look at these tires coming in from China and say this is not good for me. And I understand that and they -- and the corporations, it’s not just the unions by the way, it’s the corporate executives and the shareholders and all the wealth owners, capitalists behind the tire industry -- are saying don’t let those foreign tires in here, it’s gonna hurt me. And it will -- as those tires come in it does hurt them directly, and therefore what their response is, their immediate response is, don’t let them in. But if that’s what their response is, my experience is over time, they will lose out slowly but surely, as they protect their lack of productivity with barriers, they will become less and less competitive, the foreign guys will get more and more volume, more and more successful, they’ll become more and more productive, the domestic guys get less and less productive, less and less competitive, until finally even the tariff can’t hold them out and the foreign products come flooding into the marketplace and the domestic guys are gone.

So putting barriers up, trying to put walls up, in my opinion is a defeating strategy and will yield ultimate decline and collapse. The alternative strategy, by the way, as you know is, to say, OK, those guys have figured out a way to make tires in a more productive way than we have, and we’re going to have to find another way to compete. We’re going to have to find a way to use our ingenuity and our investments, new capital, we’re going to have to find way to compete or we’re gonna be gone. And so we’re gonna either close the doors today or we’re gonna compete head on. And by the way, the same is true in the automotive industry. We’ve watched our market share go down, go down, go down, because we are not productively competitive with foreign manufacturers and transplants that are here. If we invest in productivity here we can be globally competitive.

So, long story short, the wrong answer for America’s workers and for the wealth of every citizen of this nation is to try and put up barriers to stop competition, either domestic competition or competition from abroad. The right answer is always to see competition as an opportunity and a necessity for investment, innovation, technology and becoming more productive. If we do that we’ll be a wealthier nation and we’ll be able to remain the powerful nation we must remain to have a strong and powerful military, which we must have to protect freedom.

Romney has given voice to this anti-protectionist stance at other moments, including on page 119 of his 2010 book No Apology, in which he wrote, simply, “President Obama’s action to defend American tire companies from foreign competition may make good politics by repaying unions for their support of his campaign, but it is decidedly bad for the nation and our workers. Protectionism stifles productivity.” But I’ve never seen him go on at such length, and with such conviction, as in that Foreign Policy Initiative clip. Now granted, inconsistency on China and trade is a hallmark of modern American presidential campaigns – for all of Obama’s moves against China, including the tire tariff, they fall short of the rhetoric he was using on the trail in 2008.