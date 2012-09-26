In Ohio, Romney’s problems extend beyond his four or five point deficit. His unfavorable ratings exceed 49 percent in every post-DNC survey, suggesting that a Romney victory would require a meaningful number of voters to change their minds about his character. The Washington Post poll also found Romney's unfavorable rating at 50 percent. But Ohioans have already weathered a full presidential campaign’s worth of advertisements, and the Obama campaign has allocated a disproportionate share of the advertising dollars to the Buckeye State, making it difficult to envision the Romney campaign outspending Obama by a decisive margin.

Perhaps the most troubling element of Romney’s position in Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin is the size of Obama’s lead compared to the national polls. On average, Obama leads nationally by about 4 points in post-DNC surveys. The post-convention polls in Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin point toward an even larger lead, perhaps as large as 6 points in Wisconsin, and 4.5 or 5 points in Virginia and Ohio. The polling averages aren’t perfect, so there shouldn’t be a false degree of precision about whether Romney trails by more in these battleground states than he does nationally. But the evidence tilts in that direction, which suggests that Romney’s climb in the battlegrounds could be greater than it is nationally.

Romney’s position in Florida or North Carolina is not yet as troubling, in part because Romney appears to be doing better in both states than he is nationally. But Romney still trails in both states, which illustrates the extent that Romney has fallen behind nationally. At this point, Obama is probably better positioned in North Carolina (which would represent Obama’s 332nd through 347th electoral votes) than Romney is in any battleground state. Recent polls in Florida might point toward a growing Obama lead—the last three surveys show Obama leading by 4 points with at least 50 percent of the vote. By the time you read this post, a Quinnipiac/NYT/CBS poll will add their opinion on Florida and if they show Romney trailing by 4 points or more, it might be time to reevaluate whether Florida is merely tilting in Obama's direction.

At this point, it’s hard to identify any bright spot for Romney. At first glance, New Hampshire, Nevada, Iowa, and Colorado seem like areas where Romney has held up relatively well. But Romney’s relatively strong standing might be a product of a small number of polls, allowing outlying and Republican-leaning firms like Rasmussen to play an outsized role in polling averages.