Remember: party-ID can fluctuate without any changes in the political views of voters. After all, voter ideology has remained remarkably stable for decades, despite big swings in party-ID. And it’s not hard to envision why: plenty of voters sit on the fence between a party or independent, and they sway back and forth depending on whether the news, prevailing issues, or major candidates make them feel comfortable about aligning with a political party. I suspect that nearly everyone knows someone who falls into this category (I do). I wouldn't be surprised if several of my Republican-leaning friends are calling themselves independents right now.

An influx of Republicans into the “independent” column would also explain why Romney remains close among independents despite trailing nationally. It’s also easy to envision how a few independents who lean-Democrat might have switched to the Democratic column following the DNC, which would prevent Obama from gaining among the remaining independent voters who would lean slightly more toward the GOP. If true, Romney's strength with independent voters and the Democratic advantage in party-ID might not be contradictory, but inextricably and coherently linked.

Is there any evidence to support this hypothesis? Yes, although it's not perfect. Some polls ask independent voters whether they lean toward Democrats or Republicans, and recent polls suggest that more independents lean toward Republicans than Democrats. In the Bloomberg survey, the initial Democratic advantage of 6 points dwindles to just 2 points once leaners are added, while the NBC/WSJ poll shows the Democratic advantage narrowing by 2 points after adding leaners. A similar pattern was seen in the Battleground survey, which found that more voters say they vote for a few more Republicans than Democrats. Nonetheless, the balance of evidence seems to be consistent with the possibility that a larger number of Republicans are calling themselves independents than Democrats, at least at the moment.

Additional support for this hypothesis comes from yesterday's NYT/CBS/Quinnipiac poll of Florida, which showed Obama leading by 9 points. When the poll showed Democrats with a party-ID advantage of 9 points, 36-27, compared to 3 points in 2008, the party-ID police came out in full-force. But the poll also asked whether voters were registered as Democrats or Republicans, and they found Democrats with a 7 point edge, 43-36, compared to their verifiable 4 point edge of 40-36. While that still suggests a somewhat Democratic-leaning sample, notice that fully one quarter of registered Republicans were not willing to identify as Republicans, while only 16 percent of registered Democrats didn't identify as Democrats. Put differently: registered Republicans were 50 percent more likely to call themselves independent than registered Democrats.