-3 percent don’t think Romney understands them, are ambivalent Obama’s performance, and like the president personally. They’re currently voting for Obama;

-50 percent approve of Obama’s performance, don’t think Romney understands them, and they’re also voting for Obama.

My suspicion is that Romney is going to win over the 4 percent who disapprove of Obama's performance by Election Day, especially since history tells us that a major party Republican will struggle to fall far beneath 47 percent in any of these battleground states. So in a sense, these polls don't suggest that Obama's going to win Florida by 9 points or Ohio by 10--53 percent is probably near his ceiling in these states. But they do suggest he is very well positioned heading into the heart of the campaign.

Besides relatively reasonable approval ratings, voter registration numbers in Florida should also influence our reading of these polls. Quinnipiac took an unusual but very useful approach: they asked voters the traditional question about whether they identified as Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, and then they asked them a second question in Florida and Pennsylvania: are they registered as Democrats or Republicans.

Given recent debates, you won’t be surprised to learn that the result of the normal party-ID question was again the subject of controversy, since the Quinnipiac poll showed Democrats holding a 9 point edge in Florida, compared to 3 points in the high-water election of 2008. But self-reported voter registration aligned comparably better with the official data from the Florida Secretary of State; In Florida, 40 percent are registered as Democrats compared to 36 percent of Republicans, while the Quinnipiac poll found 43 percent identifying as Democratic compared to 36 as Republicans.

That's still a Democratic lean of a net-four points, and perhaps a little more after recalling that this was a likely voter survey. But it's still closer to expectations than the traditional party-ID metrics, which indicates that the "skewed" party-ID tallies are underpinned by a real phenomenon: more Republicans calling themselves independents. More on this later today.