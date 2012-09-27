That phrase “prudential judgment,” which was also used by Rick Santorum during the GOP primaries to explain his dissent from Church teachings on issues from immigration reform to the war in Iraq, has been seized upon by other Ryan defenders. Conservative Catholic writer George Weigel wrote this week in the National Review that the earlier bishops’ letters criticizing the Ryan budget were merely “exercises in prudential judgment that were binding on exactly no one.”

But Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois went the furthest in providing cover for Ryan when he spoke in the congressman’s home state recently. After telling parishioners that he wasn’t going to tell them who to vote for but that voting for a Democrat would “place the eternal salvation of your own soul in serious jeopardy,” Paprocki proclaimed Ryan’s budget “consistent” with Catholic principles. He also agreed with Ryan by arguing that government “programs aimed at combating poverty [may] actually help perpetuate it by stifling individual responsibility and fostering intergenerational dependence on government.” Furthermore, Paprocki said, when his brother bishops criticized sharp cuts to the federal food stamps program, they were “simply making a prudential judgment that this program is a necessary practical means to feed the hungry. However, reasonable minds can come to different conclusions about more effective ways to alleviate hunger.”

Agreed. At least on that last point. But what might those more effective ways be? We have heard none, other than Mitt Romney’s assertion that he would create jobs that would move people out of poverty. Perhaps he would. But what of those Americans who are hungry and homeless in the meantime?

If someone like Ryan uses his prudential judgment to decide that there are better ways to help the poor than to use the federal budget to fund programs that feed and house and provide other support to the poor, doesn’t he then have a responsibility to lay out what those other ways are? By not doing so, Ryan effectively shrugs his shoulders and says it’s not his job.

Ryan and his defenders rely heavily on the Catholic principle of subsidiarity, which Morlino defines as: “the problem at hand should be addressed at the lowest level possible—that is, the level closest to the people in need.” The federal government is so far removed from people on the ground, they argue, that it cannot possibly be responsible for addressing problems associated with poverty. That’s only true, however, if institutions at lower levels actually have the capacity to meet those needs. And that’s far from the case. As we discussed earlier this summer, each and every religious congregation in America would have to spend an additional $50,000 annually just to cover the proposed cuts in one federal nutrition program.