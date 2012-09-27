2. He wants to hand Medicaid over to the states and then, in short order, dramatically reduce its funding.

3. He wants to change the tax treatment of company health benefits, in ways that could make it less available even to middle-class people in the long run.

These three changes—repeal of Obamacare, the end of Medicaid as we know it, and changes to the tax code—represent nothing short of a wholesale revolution in health care. (“Repeal and Reverse,” as Ed Kilgore likes to call it.) The changes would arguably more sweeping than the ones Obamacare will cause. They would inarguably be more cruel.

How cruel? A brand new report from FamiliesUSA can give you some idea. Based on calculations by Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist, by 2016 the number of people without health insurance would be 40 million higher than it would be if the Affordable Care Act went into effect.

But even that figure understates the possible impact of Romney’s proposals. Remember, one way Obamacare makes health care more affordable is by providing tax credits to people who buy private insurance on their own. Romney has indicated previously that he’d replace that tax credit with a tax deduction, although now he says merely he wishes to “equalize” the tax treatment of employer and non-group insurance. If you assume, as Gruber did, that’s he’d stick with a deduction—and, if you take his overall spending plan seriously, he’s got no room for a generous credit—only people who pay income taxes would get federal assistance. And, as Mitt Romney reminded everybody at that Boca Raton fundraiser, 47 percent of all Americans don’t pay income taxes. As you can imagine, given their relatively lower incomes, they tend to be the people who need help the most.