In mid-July, the Minot Daily News ran a picture of Democratic Senate candidate Heidi Heitkamp beaming in front of a wall of bras. She was judging a “Bedazzle Your Bra” contest at the North Dakota state fair to raise money for breast cancer awareness. It’s the kind of thing that Heitkamp, the state’s former attorney general who was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, does best. After calling the wining bra “absolutely stunning,” Heitkamp offered words of encouragement to those struggling with the disease: “You can make it. You can do it. You can put one foot in front of the other to see yourself through.”

In a more populous state, this bit of theater might seem meaningless against the onslaught of political advertising and commentary. But such small appearances make a big impact in North Dakota, where retail politics still play an outsize role. This helps explain how Heitkamp, who has run five statewide races before, is breathing down the neck of the Republican candidate, freshman Congressman Rick Berg even though Mitt Romney is expected to handily carry the state. North Dakota is a red state—it’s voted for the Republican in every presidential election since 1968—but its residents are independent-minded. They’ve shown a willingness to split the ballot and send Democrats (especially likable ones), to Washington. The Berg-Heitkamp race is shaping up to be one of the closest Senate contests. As a result, outside money is flooding the state. To date, roughly $5,600,000 has been spent by outside groups on both sides on the race, according to Open Secrets and the Sunlight Foundation—and though that’s less than many of the other competitive races, it is still a lot of money for a state of only 683,932 people. In April, Crossroads GPS, the sister organization to the conservative super PAC American Crossroads, started spending money on the race; they’ve spent $1.1 million, including some on issue advocacy, in North Dakota, so far. The biggest Democratic super PAC contributor, Majority PAC, has funneled roughly $1,048, 221 into the contest, according to Open Secrets.



The latest ads on both sides have focused on Medicare—an important issue to likely North Dakota voters, 35 percent of whom are over 55. But the nastiest ones have been ad hominem. Crossroads GPS had to remove a television ad in August that falsely accused Heitkamp of using tax dollars to fly on private planes while she was the state’s attorney general. And Heitkamp ran an ad that Berg has denounced as false linking his work in real estate to privatizing social security. “Rick Berg, treating seniors the same way he treats its tenants,” the ad says.



Is it working? North Dakota—home to the “World’s Largest Buffalo” and a place where it’s a running joke that ketchup is too spicy—is an odd state with an odd political climate. The culture in North Dakota is marked by a rugged individualism. Its citizens are populist and egalitarian and skeptical of centralized power, says Dr. Dana Michael Harsell, an assistant professor at the University of North Dakota and co-author of Governing North Dakota. “North Dakotans hold their cards very close to their vest when it comes to voting,” he says.



Thanks to their self-reliance, North Dakotans enjoy more democracy than most. It is the only state in the union that doesn’t require voter registration, resulting in high turnout: 65 percent in the 2004 general election. And there are more local governments—one for every 233 residents—than any other state, according to Harsell’s work. As a result, North Dakotans have come to expect face time with their elected officials. When they go to the capital to visit, North Dakota Senator Kent Conrad told me over the phone, “they actually get to meet with me.”

This culture has led to the kind of bi-polar politics you see in North Dakota. “You’ll find that personal acquaintance is as important as ideology” Lloyd Omdahl, an 81-year-old former Lieutenant Governor, and a Democrat who has been involved in North Dakota politics since before it had a Democratic Party. “In local politics in North Dakota, they don’t run on issues, they run on organizations and the church they belong to. The person who has been around the district the most is the one who wins, Republican or Democrat.”