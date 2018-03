In all the excitement last week about Romney's "47 percent" speech, I forgot to post a blog item flogging my latest TRB column, about how Romney would screw up the economic recovery. You'll find it here.

Also, I recently had a good online discussion about my book The Great Divergence with William Voegeli, who gave it a thoughtful pan in the (conservative) Claremont Review of Books. You'll find that exchange here.