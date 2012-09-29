What’s “Homeland”’s secret?

The Showtime hit – which debuts its second season on Sunday and, earlier this week, won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Best Writing, and Best Drama – has definitely got one. More than one, actually, as a plot recap makes clear: Marine-turned-al-Qaeda hostage Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) returns home to a hero’s welcome after his rescue by American forces. From the first episode, though, CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) believes that he’s secretly an al Qaeda agent. However, Carrie – hiding her bipolar disorder from her employers – can’t convince them, leaving her swinging between an urgent desire to act and paralyzing self-doubt.



There’s certainly something to “Homeland” that goes beyond cat and mouse, cloak and dagger. Some critics, like the New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum, say that the appeal of “Homeland” is that it’s the anti-“24.” That show, the argument goes, was W’s righteous might writ large for the small screen, a cinematic case that America could be trusted with harsh interrogations and military force. “Homeland,” meanwhile, embodies the wrenching ambiguities that cable loves: Carrie’s wavering is that of an America that, after its fraught interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan, now doubts the morality of hard power. (Certainly, the motivation for Brody’s actions, when revealed, suggests that an excess of American force can lead to blowback like nobody’s business.)



But questions of moral power aren’t really what make “Homeland” tick. In fact, its characters have few qualms about using harsh coercion when they decide it’s necessary. Whether it’s bullet-ridden battles through the streets of Washington, an interrogation of an al Qaeda agent using Bush-era “enhanced interrogation techniques,” or the illegal bugging of citizens’ homes, the central characters are hardly reluctant warriors. Even Carrie’s far more cautious mentor and superior Saul (Mandy Patinkin), generally understood to be the show’s moral compass, has been known to tell State Department representatives to screw the CIA charter.



Characters only feel regret when coercion doesn’t work. And that seems to be the show’s point: it’s not about morality, but capability. Mirroring Carrie’s bipolarity, “Homeland” swings between exhilaration and frustration, jubilation and despair. But these shifts are about success and failure, not about right and wrong. (Blowback isn’t about morality; it’s about whether you really finished the job.) Impressively, the show doesn’t simply match manic energy with hard power and depressive lassitude with soft. The infectious mania of success can appear as powerfully from a slow process of psychological persuasion or a flash of insight as it can from flash-bang grenades.



And then there’s the flip side: the depression of failures – failures of hypotheses (on our part as well as the characters’: we keep getting things wrong, and wrong again, as the writers continually confound our expectations); failures of action; failures of character. It’s in this last area where the most depressing spectacle is raised. Because ultimately, the show’s challenge is not whether or not hard power is right, or even whether or not it works. The show’s deepest concern is about the capacity of America’s soft power – of the homeland, in other words – to defuse the implacability of its enemies.