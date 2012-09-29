Compared to some of the large Obama leads from the past week, yesterday’s polls weren’t terrible for Romney

These polls are still consistent with a clear Obama lead, but here’s a way to look at it: how many of these polls are better for Obama than the average poll over the last week? Even the PPP/NRDC polls were only in-line with the average, with the possible exception of Virginia.

In contrast, Obama’s lead shrunk in UPI/CVOTER, RAND, and Reuters/Ipsos, and the ARG poll in Virginia wasn’t especially strong either, becoming the second poll in as many days to show Romney within two points in the Old Dominion. Obama maintained his 6-point edge in the Gallup tracker, although the seven-day period is somewhat less sensitive to movement.