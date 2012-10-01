Another somewhat encouraging result for Romney came from the vaunted Des Monies Register/Selzer poll, which showed Obama leading by just 4 points in Iowa. A 4-point Obama lead is actually smaller than the 6 point lead he held in a Bloomberg/Selzer national poll conducted last week, so there’s a case that the state hasn’t gotten out of hand for Romney—something Boston might have been concerned about after a wave of non-Rasmussen polls showed Obama leading by at least 6 or more points.

If PPP is still viewed as having a pervasive Obama-lean, than their results were also pretty good for Romney. PPP showed Obama with a slight 4-point lead in Ohio and a tied race in North Carolina, while other recent polls have shown a slightly better position for Obama in both states. That said, PPP’s results have closely tracked the averages for a couple of months now and I’m no longer inclined to interpret their results through the lens of the very Obama-leaning results they produced throughout the late spring and early summer.

Obama’s two best results came from the Washington Times/Zogby and the Columbus Dispatch poll, which showed Obama leading by 9 points both nationally and in Ohio. I am intrigued by the Columbus Dispatch poll, which is actually conducted by mail and has a decent (although not exceptional) track record. Even so, the Obama campaign would probably rather receive great news from a different pollster. The same holds true for Zogby, except without the intrigue or decent record.

While some can squint at the numbers and see faint hints of tightening, the big picture remains that Obama holds a modest lead nationally and across the battleground states. Romney is underperforming a bit in the polls, so the race will probably tighten if he can put in a strong performance. The ABC/Washington Post poll found that voters expect the president to prevail by a 56-29 margin, which might help Romney win those post-debate flash-polls if voter expectations color their assessment of the winner.