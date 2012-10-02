In the 47% video, Romney repeated a claim he makes often—that he inherited nothing, because he and Ann gave away the money their parents left them. While technically true, the claim ignores the whole boatload of assets Romney did inherit, starting with an education at the finest private schools and continuing through the stock income that supported him through graduate school. The Obamas talk about paying off student loans for decades; the Romneys reminisce about the days when “we had no income except the stock we were chipping away at.”

The stories of Romney’s cheapskate ways are also at odds with his economic message—that the economy will recover once we lower taxes for the wealthiest Americans, so that they can create jobs. After all, Romney isn’t willing to pay job creators for the apps they develop, nor is he willing to give a contractor a job when he feels he can do it himself. I think it’s fair to say that most of his peers in the 1% don’t share his frugal spirit, but the example the Romney camp is so keen to promote is hard to square with the idea that letting the rich keep more of their income will lead them to spread it around.

It’s also just weird. I don’t know about you, but I don’t really want a president who sweats the small stuff. Would we see headlines about a Romney White House converting from smart phones to telegrams because mobile rates are so darn high these days?

Perhaps the most telling anecdote in the Washington Post story comes from the Iowa chair of Romney’s 2008 campaign. Douglas Gross tells the Post that “It’s difficult for [Romney] to understand why people would think of him not understanding their daily travails because of his enormous wealth.” At their first meeting, Gross says he put the question to Romney directly. “I asked him, ‘You’re an incredibly successful guy and can you relate to average folks in the cafes of Iowa?’ and he found that question insulting and refused to answer it.”

Yes, that’s right. A Romney supporter tried to give the candidate a heads-up that he might have to work a little harder to connect with average voters and Romney refused to even talk about it. It’s truly a wonder that his campaign advisors haven’t quit already. He must be paying them a price that makes him wince.