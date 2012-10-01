Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

The poetry of Romney: A literary look at the presidential candidate's gaffes.

Harper’s | 3 min (777 words)

Apple and the growing importance of cartography in the mobile age.

The Economist | 3 min (684 words)

Railroads played a crucial role in the Civil War. They taught us that technology does not always lead to democracy and freedom.

Common-Place | 6 min (1,518 words)