Not only is Romney’s resurgence consistent with the basic contours of the race, it’s also consistent with history. The polls tend to close over the final month, especially when the challenger trails after the in-party convention when a disproportionate share of the challenging party’s voters seem to characterize themselves as undecided. According to Nate Silver, the challenger takes about 75 percent of the outstanding voters over the final 45 days of the campaign, and that would produce a 2.7-point victory for Obama, 50.6 to 47.9 for Romney (provided one assumed that Obama led by 5 points, 49.5 to 44.5 as of last week).

So it would not be surprising if Romney has returned to 47 percent. More surprising (at least to me) would be the timing of Romney's possible resurgence. There was actually a (once) forthcoming post poised to argue that Romney would return to 46 or 47 percent following the first debate, which has often allows challengers to reclaim latent supporters lost after the in-party convention. Why would Romney win back most of his supporters right now? It’s unclear. Perhaps the end of Obama's DNC bounce was delayed for a week or two by the "47 percent" gaffe?

Regardless of where Romney stands right now, Romney's critical task is to advance beyond 47 percent of the vote and push the president back under 49. After Romney's first 47 percent, every additional vote becomes more and more difficult for the Republican nominee. At this point, voters like the president and they’re only ambivalent about his performance (they don’t disapprove, even if they don't approve). Depending on the poll, many of these voters have an unfavorable impression of Romney and nearly all of them believe that he would support the wealthy or doubt whether he understands the middle class. Given these sizable and persistent character questions, it remains unclear whether Romney can advance beyond 47 percent without convincing voters to rethink their initial views of his candidacy. Of course, it doesn't really matter whether Romney can make his way up to 47.6 in the RCP average if Obama continues to hold 49 percent of the vote or more.

What might be most important, however, is the inverse relationship between Romney's strength in the pre-debate polls and expectations for a post-debate bounce. If polls over the next forty-eight hours confirm that Romney has made gains over the last week, then expectations for a Romney bounce should diminish, given the shrinking pool of latent, undecided Romney supports. Should the next forty-eight hours pour cold water on the incipient evidence of Romney gains, then Romney should be expected to make more substantial gains following the debate. Either way, if Romney isn't holding at least 46 percent of the vote next week, he won't be on track.

Also, I'm taking questions on Reddit today at 11AM. We'll see how that goes.