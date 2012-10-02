Krugman’s thesis raises a number of issues. First, even after the collapse of the 2011 “grand bargain” talks with House Speaker John Boehner, the Obama administration has remained committed to deficit reduction, taking the position that the question is not whether to get the deficit under control, but how. I suppose the administration could just say “never mind” after the election, but that would be a significant and potentially costly reversal.

Besides, it’s not clear that the administration could walk away from deficit reduction, even if it wanted to. If the president is reelected, his first challenge will be to manage the policy and politics of the notorious fiscal cliff. While no one thinks that the lame duck Congress will be able to make long-term decisions, enacting even a framework for getting to 2013 will require negotiations within and across party lines. And reaching a deal is important because failing to agree on such a framework will trigger tax increases and spending cuts that could push a decelerating economy back into recession.

Third, there is a debate among economists as to the amount of debt nations can take on without destabilizing their long-term finances and slowing economic growth. I’ll let the economists fight that one out and content myself with a single arithmetic truth: the larger the debt base, the bigger the fiscal impact of increasing interest rates. It’s hard to believe that today’s historically low rates represent a new normal for the next generation, or even the next decade. So while there is a strong case for doing more to get the U.S. economy out of its slow growth/high unemployment rut, there are risks to consider down the road.

Even if Krugman is right about the next few years, note his quiet phrase “at the moment,” which suggests that we will have to address the long-term mismatch between the social insurance programs to which we are committed and the funding streams we have thus far been willing to commit to them. In my view, this will require some rethinking. Here are two possibilities.

(1) According to an analysis by Eugene Steuerle and Stephanie Rennane of the Urban Institute, high-income couples turning 65 in 2011 on average paid $154 thousand in lifetime Medicare taxes but would receive more than twice as much ($357 thousand) in lifetime benefits. Looking ahead to 2030, the gap widens to $527 thousand in benefits versus only $227 thousand in taxes. (All amounts are in constant 2011 dollars, adjusted to present value at age 65 using a 2 percent real interest rate.)