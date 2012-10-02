The most dangerous fraction of the One Percenters are those who also own sports teams. They’ve got a finger on our fantasies. We’ve come to expect that those Billion Dollar Babies will ruin our lives, hasten our deaths, and be generally unaware of the details of our existences. That’s the way the ball has bounced through history. But in these high times of the so-called national passion, we can endure anything so long as we believe that someday our team will be No. 1.

Then Robert Wood Johnson IV had to go prick the dream the other day. Either by carelessness or some grand design, he actually said that it was more important for Mitt Romney than for the Jets – the team he owns, but we live and die for, gamble on, objectify, identify with – to win. And so that we knew he wasn’t just talking about himself, he said, “You always have to put your country first.”

Woody Johnson is a great-grandson of the man who founded Johnson & Johnson. At least since 2008, when he scored $7 million for John McCain hosting a single-evening fundraiser, he has been an all-pro Republican. And he shares Mitt Romney’s distaste for taxes: In 2006, as chairman and CEO of the Johnson Company, Inc., a private investment firm, Woody was chided by the IRS for cleverly buying capital losses cheaply and using them to wipe out some $300 million in tax bills. He said his lawyers made him do it. He later settled with his country, which comes first.

Not to my credit, I always thought Woody was kind of slow. At breakfast almost a quarter-century ago, I tried to convince him to help fund the nightly public affairs show I was hosting. He was polite, but didn’t seem to understand why a New York PBS station needed a show that didn’t feature weasels eating snakes or lots of upper-class Brits talking twit. He passed and prospered. We stayed on the air for two seasons.